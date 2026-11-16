Beyond Vishal Bhardwaj, 7 OTT films and shows adapted from Shakespearean plays

Thought Vishal Bhardwaj was the only one adapting Shakespearean plays? Did you know that Uttam Kumar was once part of a film inspired by Shakespeare’s work? If you have already binge-watched Macbool, Haider and Omkara, then here are some films and web series that you can watch too.
As the name suggests it draws from the tagic love story of Romeo and Juliet but in a modern Bengal rural setting in the town of Talma. Complete with family secrets and rivalry, political tensions and revenge, this Arpan Garai directorial stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Payel De and Debdutta Raha and Hiya Roy in lead roles. Streaming on hoichoi
In an interesting evolution curve, director-actor Arna Mukhopadhyay adapted Shakespeare’s Othello as Atthoi for stage. After a very successful stage run, he turned it into a movie starring himself, Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar in the lead roles. Set in rural Bengal is traverses the lives of Athhoi (Othello), Diyamona (Desdemona) and Anagra (Iago) and brings to the spotlight cast, social hierarchies, manipulation and jealousy and how it changes an individual’s perspective. Streaming on hoichoi
Marking his directorial debut, Anirban Bhattacharya adapted Macbeth into this Bengali web series. Helmed by Debasish Mondal and Sohini Sarkar, Anirban too plays a supporting role. The narrative takes the viewers through the fictional town of Geilpur where Mandaar a fisherman is hungry for power and ambition. He is guided by his wife Laili, who steps into a role drawn from Lady Macbeth. Streaming on hoichoi
Srijit Mukherji’s crossover of Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra is visible in Zulfiqar. It is set in the underbelly of Kolkata and follows the protagonists rise to power, political tension, love story and betrayal. It stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Jisshu Sengupta, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ankush Hazra, Kaushik Sen, Paoli Dam and Nussratt Jahan. Streaming on hoichoi
Directed by actor-director Aparna Sen, starring Rittika Sen, Jisshu Sengupta, Kaushik Sen, Roopa Ganguly and Waheeda Rehman, Arshinagar is influenced by Romeo and Juliet. It is set in a modern urban landscape where the two families – Mitras and Khans - share severe hostility. In between this, the children of the families Ranajit and Julekha fall in love with each other. Streaming on hoichoi
Starring Raima Sen, Abir Chatterjee and Indrasish Roy, the Ranjan Ghosh directorial interprets Othello in new light. It shows the love story of a modern Bengali couple and how suspicious and jealousy can end it all. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
This Uttam Kumar and Bhanu Bandhopadhyay classic directed by Manu Sen is influenced by Vidyasagar’s novel which itself is influenced by The Comedy of Errors. It follows the protagonists who are two pairs of identical twins. They arrive in a new city and it triggers a series of hilarious misunderstandings. Sandhya Roy and Sabitri Chatterjee are also present as supporting cast. Streaming on Youtube
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