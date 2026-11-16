Beyond Vishal Bhardwaj, 7 OTT films and shows adapted from Shakespearean plays

This Uttam Kumar and Bhanu Bandhopadhyay classic directed by Manu Sen is influenced by Vidyasagar’s novel which itself is influenced by The Comedy of Errors. It follows the protagonists who are two pairs of identical twins. They arrive in a new city and it triggers a series of hilarious misunderstandings. Sandhya Roy and Sabitri Chatterjee are also present as supporting cast. Streaming on Youtube

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