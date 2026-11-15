HBO's new Harry Potter clip reveals a familiar yet different world

One detail that stands out is the students chanting Dumbledore's name following the Sorting Ceremony. The moment does not feature in J.K. Rowling's original novel or the 2001 film adaptation, suggesting that the series will introduce additional scenes and interactions to flesh out life at Hogwarts and its relationships.

The Great Hall also bears a striking resemblance to the setting established in the original film franchise, although HBO has recreated it as a new set. The preview reveals some changes, particularly in the way food appears and is served at the banquet tables.

This is the first full-length clip HBO has released from the much-anticipated series. Besides offering a glimpse of the recreated Hogwarts, it introduces viewers to the new generation of young actors taking on characters that have remained familiar to audiences for decades.

A seven-season adaptation of the Harry Potter books

Developed by Francesca Gardiner, the HBO series will offer a fresh adaptation of Rowling's seven-book fantasy saga, following Harry, Ron and Hermione through their years at Hogwarts. Unlike the original film franchise, which had to condense each book into a feature-length production, the television format will allow the makers considerably more room to explore the characters, subplots and details of the wizarding world.

HBO is planning a seven-season run over approximately ten years, with each season adapting one of the novels. The project marks the second major screen adaptation of the Harry Potter books, following the eight-film franchise that began with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001.

Harry Potter series: Release date and cast

The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will comprise eight episodes and is scheduled to premiere on December 25, 2026, on HBO, with streaming on HBO Max. The network confirmed a second season in May this year, which will adapt the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.