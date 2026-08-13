Hogwarts Legacy 2 is coming, and it could tie into HBO’s Harry Potter series

There’s no trailer, artwork or gameplay footage yet, so details about what Hogwarts Legacy 2 will offer remain under wraps. Still, the possibilities are wide open. Since the original allowed players to create their own characters and freely explore the wizarding world, the sequel could take the story in several directions. The first game was set in the 1890s, leaving room for a significant time jump to another period in wizarding history.

Quidditch could also finally make its way into the game. One of the biggest omissions from Hogwarts Legacy, the sport would give players the chance to take to the skies and compete for the Golden Snitch.

Warner Bros. executives have repeatedly said that a follow-up to the billion-dollar Hogwarts Legacy is a priority, particularly as the company’s gaming division has struggled with major setbacks. These include the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the disappointing run of MultiVersus and the cancellation of high-profile projects such as Wonder Woman.

Back in 2024, WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said, "Obviously, a successor to ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road."

In 2025, JB Perrette, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO and president of global streaming and games, outlined a new strategy for the company’s gaming division following what he described as a “disappointing 2024.” The company identified four major franchises as its priorities: Harry Potter and Hogwarts Legacy, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat and DC, with Batman expected to be the main focus for single-character games alongside potential projects tied to the expanding DC Universe. So far, Warner Bros. has largely followed that plan.

There are also signs that Hogwarts Legacy 2 could arrive sooner rather than later. In 2024, David Haddad, then president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment said in an interviews that the games team was working to align major story elements from the sequel with the narratives planned for the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series. The series is expected to debut later this year, suggesting the game could be closely connected to the broader Harry Potter franchise revival.