HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series has faced considerable backlash online after releasing a one-minute-29-second clip on Sunday. The footage has drawn criticism from fans and viewers on social media, with many accusing the adaptation of straying from J.K. Rowling's books and lacking the visual warmth and charm of the original films.
The newly released footage features Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) among their classmates at the iconic Hogwarts banquet. Meanwhile, Dumbledore (John Lithgow) and McGonagall (Janet McTeer) exchange observations about the young wizard, including how closely he resembles his father, James Potter.
One moment that has particularly caught viewers' attention is the students chanting Dumbledore's name following the Sorting Ceremony. The sequence does not appear in Rowling's original novel or the 2001 film adaptation, suggesting that the series will introduce additional scenes and interactions to offer a more expansive portrayal of life at Hogwarts.
The preview has also revealed some visual departures from the original film franchise, particularly in the way food is served at the banquet tables.
How has the internet reacted to the clip?
Viewers are largely divided, with most slamming the deviations from the original book and film series.
"The best way to describe the new Harry Potter series is that they all look like they're fully aware that they're in a Harry Potter series," wrote an X user.
Another viewer expressed disappointment, drawing on their childhood memories of the books. "As a millennial who spent hours upon hours reading Harry Potter growing up, I’m insulted by this," they wrote.
A third user compared the footage to a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch. "God, put back to back like this is brutal man, which one would you rather watch, the one that looks cozy and warm and perfect for a Christmas family watch or something that looks like a SNL skit," reads the post.
Another viewer described the new adaptation as a "downgrade" from the original films, taking issue with the students' chanting and the absence of the floating candles that made the Great Hall memorable.
"The Great Hall feast: HBO’s Harry Potter (2026) vs. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).Why the fuck are they banging on the tables and chanting the headmaster’s name? Did I miss that in the book? And where are the floating candles that made the Great Hall feel so magical? What a downgrade," the user wrote on X.
However, not everyone has been critical of the preview. Several viewers have defended the series, arguing that a television adaptation could offer a more comprehensive retelling of the books than the films.
"Unpopular opinion but the new harry potter series will be better than the movies but nostalgia won't let you accept it," wrote an X user.
Another viewer urged fans to look beyond their attachment to the original franchise,
"Anyone hating on this has to let go of their nostalgia blinders. 1. The Harry Potter movies aren’t particularly good 2. Adaptation like this 100000% lends itself to be better as a series rather than a 2-3 hour movie," they remarked.
All about the new Harry Potter series
Developed by Francesca Gardiner, the HBO series will offer a fresh adaptation of Rowling's seven-book fantasy saga, following Harry, Ron and Hermione through their years at Hogwarts.
HBO is planning a seven-season run spanning approximately a decade, with each season adapting one of the novels.
The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will comprise eight episodes and is scheduled to premiere on December 25, 2026, on HBO, with streaming available on HBO Max. The network confirmed a second season in May this year, which will adapt the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
The principal cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The adult cast features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
The series is produced by HBO Entertainment, Bronte Film & TV, Heyday Television and Warner Bros. Television.
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