One moment that has particularly caught viewers' attention is the students chanting Dumbledore's name following the Sorting Ceremony. The sequence does not appear in Rowling's original novel or the 2001 film adaptation, suggesting that the series will introduce additional scenes and interactions to offer a more expansive portrayal of life at Hogwarts.

The preview has also revealed some visual departures from the original film franchise, particularly in the way food is served at the banquet tables.

How has the internet reacted to the clip?

Viewers are largely divided, with most slamming the deviations from the original book and film series.

"The best way to describe the new Harry Potter series is that they all look like they're fully aware that they're in a Harry Potter series," wrote an X user.

Another viewer expressed disappointment, drawing on their childhood memories of the books. "As a millennial who spent hours upon hours reading Harry Potter growing up, I’m insulted by this," they wrote.

A third user compared the footage to a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch. "God, put back to back like this is brutal man, which one would you rather watch, the one that looks cozy and warm and perfect for a Christmas family watch or something that looks like a SNL skit," reads the post.