According to FlixPatrol, The Body entered the Top 10 in 63 countries on November 12 and 83 the next day. It reached No. 2 in the US and Brazil and No. 3 in the UK on day two, and was No. 1 on November 16.

The petition problem

The advocacy group CitizenGO started its petition in early November, before release. It objects to the schoolgirl characters, a dark initiation ritual, the devil and the prophetic visions. It has passed 97,000 signatures against a 100,000 goal, but it did not stop the show from launching.

Reviews have been strong, and one report says the series debuted at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Coverage compares it to Carrie, Heavenly Creatures and Mean Girls. What's on Netflix calls it Mean Girls meets The Crucible and says it mostly works. The pitch is religious horror wrapped around a story of teenage friendships that can deepen or break.

Netflix has not billed the show as a limited series, and the finale ends on a cliffhanger, with a character's three final words leaving room for more. Shephard says she has Season 2 ideas percolating, though nothing is confirmed.