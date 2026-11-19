This full-length feature, based on US Navy Seal Jocko Willink’s book of the same name, follows 11-year-old Marc (Jude Hill) after his uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), an injured and decorated Navy SEAL, arrives home. When Jake learns of Marc’s struggles with bullying and low self-confidence at school, he uses lessons from his service to create ‘Operation Warrior Kid.’ As he helps Marc build physical fitness, mental resilience and true courage with his mother, Sarah (Linda Cardellini), Jake also tries to work on his own issues. November 25. On Apple TV.