This week our OTT watchlist is pack with a racnge of TV shows and movies that will cover a range of genres. From a war thriller telling the tale of the Mosquito Bowl during the Second World War, to Bhuvan Bam bringing back his iconic comedy Dhindora Season 2, here's all that you can add to your binge list this week!
This World War II drama, based on Buzz Bissinger’s book, follows John McLaughry (Nicholas Galitzine), Bob Baumann (Bill Skarsgard) and Tony Butkovich (Ray Nicholson) — four American college football stars — in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attacks. When the group joins the United States Marine Corps, they take part in a game of football that comes to be known as the Mosquito Bowl, ahead of the Battle of Okinawa. November 25. On Netflix.
This full-length feature, based on US Navy Seal Jocko Willink’s book of the same name, follows 11-year-old Marc (Jude Hill) after his uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), an injured and decorated Navy SEAL, arrives home. When Jake learns of Marc’s struggles with bullying and low self-confidence at school, he uses lessons from his service to create ‘Operation Warrior Kid.’ As he helps Marc build physical fitness, mental resilience and true courage with his mother, Sarah (Linda Cardellini), Jake also tries to work on his own issues. November 25. On Apple TV.
Jude Derry (Irene Balmes) has only one goal: to infiltrate the circles of the powerful, charismatic Cash brothers as they attend an elite university. In doing so, she aims to bring to light the dark campus secrets that lie within, alongside the truth about her brother’s tragic death. But her journey is riddled with fatal deceptions and intense psychological attractions. November 20. On Prime Video.
Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, humans have become second-class citizens while Replicants gain power. Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human fugitive posing as a Replicant, wants to stop running by becoming a Blade Runner. She becomes entangled with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant Blade Runner near the end of her lifespan and is forced to partner with her. Together, they track down a dangerous runaway threat. On November 25. On Prime Video.
Bhuvan Bam’s chaotic and comical world returns in this new season, which breathes new life into the multiple characters from the previous season — Babloo, Janki, Sameer and Bancho — all played by Bhuvan himself. It focuses in detail on fan-favourite character Titu Mama’s journey as he faces a staggering `11 crore loss and attempts to make peace with his father-in-law! Language: Hindi. November 20. On Netflix.
Ryan Mitchell (Christopher Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Michelle Randolph) are two rival publishing editors. When budget cuts threaten an abrupt end to their careers, a lifeline is thrown to them, requiring a holiday-season road trip to New York City. Stranded together by a snowstorm, they’re forced to share a rental. The journey seems to begin thawing their heated rivalry into a budding romance. November 23. On Prime Video.
Following Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) and Margo Banks (Malin Akerman), in the aftermath of Season 1, they are now estranged. Their strained relationship is further tested when the two are forced back into each other’s orbits due to the vast developments of this season. November 26. On Netflix.