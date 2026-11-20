In GTA VI, there are both criminal adventures and normal ones. In the game, one can hit the gym, do shopping, eat in restaurants, dance in nightclubs, stroll on the beach, and even hang out with their significant other. There are smaller interactions like helping your neighbour, sending selfies, and disposing of waste in an appropriate manner, which all promote good behaviour. There is also weapon handling in the game. There is restricted carrying capability of weapons and extra weapons are kept in the car trunk.