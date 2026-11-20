The 13-year wait for a new Grand Theft Auto game has finally ended, and players are wasting little time exploring everything it has to offer. According to reports, it has sold around 25 million copies within 24 hours. GTA VI, which was released on 19 November, is receiving accolades because of the massive open world it offers, along with some interesting characters. There are five factors that are catching people's eye.
The core storyline of GTA VI revolves around the connection between the two criminals, Jason and Lucia, who strive to make a living off each other despite the risks involved. Lucia, being the first lady in the franchise and having her share of experience in crime and possessing a strong personality, contrasts perfectly with Jason, the ex-soldier known for his cool-headedness and calm character. However, it is their dialogue, shared adventures, and Bonnie-and-Clyde-like partnership that earned their love story a lot of attention.
The fictional world of Leonida, along with the Vice City that has been updated with new technology, is not restricted to story missions. Players get an opportunity to roam around beaches, nightclubs, shopping centres, gyms, restaurants, shooting ranges, and residential areas. Basketball, golf, fishing, hunting, and kayaking are some other elements that increase diversity in gameplay. There are pedestrians who speak to one another, get into arguments and are stopped by the police.
In GTA VI, there are both criminal adventures and normal ones. In the game, one can hit the gym, do shopping, eat in restaurants, dance in nightclubs, stroll on the beach, and even hang out with their significant other. There are smaller interactions like helping your neighbour, sending selfies, and disposing of waste in an appropriate manner, which all promote good behaviour. There is also weapon handling in the game. There is restricted carrying capability of weapons and extra weapons are kept in the car trunk.
Rockstar follows its usual practice of making jokes about the culture in which they are living. GTA VI is making fun of how obsessed people have become with social media and influencers. The criminals in the game are also worried about their reputation on Instagram and other social networking sites. The game has followed up this satire with its unique sense of humour, explicit ads, profanity, and mature content. Lucia has brought female characters to the forefront of the game.
The soundtrack is yet another vital area for discussion, with songs from artists such as Justice, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey and Bad Bunny included in the game. Nightclub scenes involve the combination of lighting effects, lots of people, dancing and chosen music tracks. In-game controller response to the soundtrack enhances the effect. The players can listen to the soundtrack when driving in Leonida.
Despite the praise, some players have pointed to complex controls, frustrating driving sequences, occasional performance issues and the game's price as concerns.