Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tapped into the excitement surrounding the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) to highlight India's transformation over the past 13 years. Sharing a series of video game-inspired graphics on social media, Modi said the country was "playing a whole new game". He drew a comparison between India's progress in 2013, when GTA 5 was released, and its current position.

PM Modi uses GTA 6 launch to showcase India's progress

A carousel posted on the Prime Minister's official X handle uses the franchise's signature Pricedown font and a 'then and now' format to showcase developments across poverty reduction, sanitation, railway electrification, renewable energy, space technology, digital connectivity, defence exports and internal security.