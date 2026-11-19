Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tapped into the excitement surrounding the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) to highlight India's transformation over the past 13 years. Sharing a series of video game-inspired graphics on social media, Modi said the country was "playing a whole new game". He drew a comparison between India's progress in 2013, when GTA 5 was released, and its current position.
A carousel posted on the Prime Minister's official X handle uses the franchise's signature Pricedown font and a 'then and now' format to showcase developments across poverty reduction, sanitation, railway electrification, renewable energy, space technology, digital connectivity, defence exports and internal security.
The graphics highlight India's transition from the 'Fragile Five' economies to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy. The term, coined by Morgan Stanley in 2013, referred to five emerging economies vulnerable to shifts in global financial conditions.
According to the post, India's poverty rate has gone down from 27% in 2013 to 2.6% in 2026.
Other comparisons include the expansion of sanitation coverage under the Swachh Bharat Mission, with completion figures rising from 39 per cent to 100 per cent. India's solar power capacity, meanwhile, is shown increasing from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.
Another user suggested a national holiday to play the game. "Modi ji now that GTA 6 has officially made it to your timeline, can we get a national holiday to play it 😭 13 years of waiting deserves at least one day off #GTA6," they wrote on X.
The carousel drew considerable engagement shortly after being shared, attracting nearly 60,000 likes and 2,000 comments in under 10 minutes. Several users praised the creative approach, with one commenting, "Coolest Prime Minister ever." Another described the post as "unexpected".
One X user wrote, "I can't believe my eyes." Another quipped, "Whichever creative person camr up with this, modi ji, please adopt him and give him more budget."
GTA 6 launched on Thursday, 13 years after its predecessor, GTA 5. The latest instalment, reportedly costing over $1 billion to develop, has generated approximately $1.1 billion in pre-order revenue, according to digital intelligence company Sensor Tower, making it the biggest pre-order launch in history.
In India, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is priced at ₹5,999 for the Standard Edition and ₹7,499 for the Ultimate Edition on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
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