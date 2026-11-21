Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 has its first Rs 1 crore winner in Bhushan Thakare, a 28-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. A promo released by Sony Entertainment Television shows the contestant crossing the milestone, with Bachchan congratulating him and embracing him. Whether he goes on to win the Rs 7 crore jackpot remains unknown.
In the promo, Bhushan spoke about staying away from home for the past 18 months while preparing for the UPSC examinations. He recalled how his father, who worked as a labourer, went to great lengths to fund his education.
"Sir I am preparing for UPSC now. I haven't been to my home in the last and and a half years. My father was a labourer. He worked hard to educate me. I want to make him proud," he told Amitabh.
Bhushan also revealed that he once arrived in Mumbai with just Rs 24 in his pocket, hoping to build a better future for himself and his family. He said his mother had undergone several surgeries, while his father continued working to support the family and pay for his education.
He recalled how he once took up manual work at a river in his village while preparing for competitive examinations. However, his father discouraged him from doing so, insisting that he concentrate on his studies instead.
Bhushan said he eventually decided not to return home until he had achieved something meaningful in life.
Harshvardhan Nawathe became the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati during its inaugural season in 2000. An aspiring civil servant at the time, Nawathe later moved to the UK to pursue an MBA before building a career in the corporate sector.
He went on to work with the Mahindra Group before joining JSW Foundation, the social development arm of the JSW Group. After serving as its chief operating officer from May 2023, he was appointed CEO in December 2024.