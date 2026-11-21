"Sir I am preparing for UPSC now. I haven't been to my home in the last and and a half years. My father was a labourer. He worked hard to educate me. I want to make him proud," he told Amitabh.

Bhushan also revealed that he once arrived in Mumbai with just Rs 24 in his pocket, hoping to build a better future for himself and his family. He said his mother had undergone several surgeries, while his father continued working to support the family and pay for his education.

He recalled how he once took up manual work at a river in his village while preparing for competitive examinations. However, his father discouraged him from doing so, insisting that he concentrate on his studies instead.

Bhushan said he eventually decided not to return home until he had achieved something meaningful in life.