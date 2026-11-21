Refusing to surrender to her fate, a weakening Ira sets a daring trap on the auspicious day of Bijaya Dashami. But with her health rapidly declining, will she survive long enough to expose the horrifying truth, or is she destined to become the next tragic casualty? That becomes the question.

The story, written by Souvik Chakraborty, looks pretty predictable, and if you're a crime thriller binge-watcher, this is an absolute cakewalk. In fact, if you watch the trailer closely, you might even spot the cue. However, in this first-time web series, Krishanu Gangullyy and his team tried their best to keep up with the suspense element, making more than one person shine brightly in our list. Even the editing is tight, with just 6 episodes, making the show even more watchable.