When the spirited Ira (Soumitrisha Kundoo) marries Dr Siddhartha Sen (Gourab Chatterjee), a supposedly cursed widower, she falls victim to the exact mysterious illness that killed his previous wives. Despite warnings that a deadly astrological ailment curses Siddhartha i.e. he is “mangolik”, Ira’s unwavering affection eventually wins him over, and they marry.
However, Ira's fairytale shatters when she immediately suffers from a baffling, undiagnosable illness, exhibiting the exact symptoms that killed her predecessors. Realising this is no cosmic curse, Ira begins to investigate her sprawling, secretive joint family. As she delves deeper into the household's shadows, the line between superstition and a much darker reality begins to blur.
Refusing to surrender to her fate, a weakening Ira sets a daring trap on the auspicious day of Bijaya Dashami. But with her health rapidly declining, will she survive long enough to expose the horrifying truth, or is she destined to become the next tragic casualty? That becomes the question.
The story, written by Souvik Chakraborty, looks pretty predictable, and if you're a crime thriller binge-watcher, this is an absolute cakewalk. In fact, if you watch the trailer closely, you might even spot the cue. However, in this first-time web series, Krishanu Gangullyy and his team tried their best to keep up with the suspense element, making more than one person shine brightly in our list. Even the editing is tight, with just 6 episodes, making the show even more watchable.
There are quite a few stars of the show. First, the elements of horror and eeriness are placed smartly, which will keep you glued to the screen with quite a focus. Though a few moments will remind you of Kaalratri, a few questions will keep hovering in your head...Is it a ghost, some paranormal activity, a sinister plot, some psychological issues, or something even deeper? But all your questions will be answered logically.
Second, Laboni Sarkar as Dr Siddhartha's mother, Manorama. Time and again, she proved what an ace actor she is. And her creepiness is sure to send chills down your spine. Shinjinee Chakraborty too was apt as Maya.
We also liked the on-screen pairing of Gourab and Soumitrisha. How Ira, a young bubbly girl, transformed the emotionally tired Siddhartha is worth making you blush.
But the one who ruled the show was surely Soumitrisha Kundoo. Those who know the Kaalratri actress personally know how extremely talkative she is; Ira onscreen was so different. In fact, there was an innate innocence in her portrayal. The switching of moods, the death scares, all were on point. Soumitrisha, you are just making us expect a lot more from you!
Mangolik is currently streaming on hoichoi.