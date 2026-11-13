Mrigaya 1.5 mirrors the harsh realities of digital crimes, packed with powerful and emotional performances

The most hard hitting and factual truth that sums up Abhirup Ghosh’s latest directorial Mrigaya 1.5: The Hunt Continues, is the dialogue, “We are dealing with the digital mafia”. The movie wins hearts because it depicts the harsh realities of the digital world and how the definition of crime itself is evolving.

Setting the premise

The narrative kicks off in 2006, showing a flashback of how Ritwick Chakraborty was guided to becoming OC Debanjan Dutta in the present timeline by ACP Agnishwar Chatterjee played by Mir Afsar Ali. What is brilliantly portrayed as a 5-7 minute flashback sets the premise for the case that they grapple with in 2026. It also portrays how easy it was once to find out anyone breaking the law and the reasons for it were simple and honest. Cut to modern times, Debanjan now works with a diligent and hard-working team comprising the hot headed officer with a medical kit Joyeeta Sen (Koushani Mukherjee) and sub-inspector cum Bengali dictionary, Paritosh Saha (Arpan Ghosal).