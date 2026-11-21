Akshay Kumar is all set to bring his famous humour to Koffee With Karan Season 9. The actor will be seen appearing along with Ravi Kishan in an upcoming episode of KWK. The promo of the episode shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram account on Saturday gives us a peek into their fun talk and emotional chats. But it’s Akshay’s witty answer to a question that takes the spotlight.
Introducing the guests, Karan Johar said, “He is Punjabi by blood and a Bollywood icon. Please welcome, mega star, Akshay Kumar.” He then introduced Ravi Kishan, saying, “Gen Z loves him. Everyone's going crazy. Ravi Kishan.”
According to Karan, the idea of uniting the two actors came from Akshay himself. Speaking about why he had suggested Ravi Kishan, the actor stated, “I know his comedy side. But he's actually a very emotional guy.” Ravi clearly felt flattered by the compliment. In response to Akshay, Ravi stated, “People walk and come up in life. I've crawled, and I've reached. He's so right. I love you.” Then he hugged Akshay, making for an emotional scene in the promo.
A humorous moment ensued when the rapid-fire question came. It was put to Akshay by Karan that he would have to either go for a year without sex or without working out. The prompt reply that the actor gave was, “But isn't sex the best workout?”
His witty joke made both Karan and Ravi laugh uncontrollably. This is certainly one of the most important parts of the forthcoming episode. He also referred to the duo as “The Khiladi No. 1 and the King of Virality together? Entertainment follows, my brother!”
Fans are also not being able to hold their excitement. One person commented, "Damnnn can’t wait for this one." Another person commented, "Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson 🙌." Another Instagram user said, "Ravi Kishan really meant when he said Pagal bana dunga😂."