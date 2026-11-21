Akshay Kumar is all set to bring his famous humour to Koffee With Karan Season 9. The actor will be seen appearing along with Ravi Kishan in an upcoming episode of KWK. The promo of the episode shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram account on Saturday gives us a peek into their fun talk and emotional chats. But it’s Akshay’s witty answer to a question that takes the spotlight.

Akshay Kumar's hilarious reply leaves Karan Johar laughing

Introducing the guests, Karan Johar said, “He is Punjabi by blood and a Bollywood icon. Please welcome, mega star, Akshay Kumar.” He then introduced Ravi Kishan, saying, “Gen Z loves him. Everyone's going crazy. Ravi Kishan.”