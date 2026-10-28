Ravi Kishan announced as lead in upcoming devotional film Mera Yaar Bajrangi

Actor Ravi Kishan is set to headline the newly announced devotional drama, Mera Yaar Bajrangi. Directed by Amit Aarryan, the project promises to bring a fresh perspective to spiritual storytelling in Indian cinema. The highly anticipated feature is slated for a festive theatrical release during Diwali 2027.
The filmmakers recently unveiled the official first-look poster, which offers a symbolic glimpse into the film's core theme. Rather than focusing on a traditional mythological epic, the storyline centres on a devout man from the heartland who forms an extraordinary friendship with Bajrang Bali.
“It's just not a religious film; it's about the relationship between a Bhakt and Bhagwan,” a source close to the project revealed. “In today's time, when everyone is looking for a true friend, what if Bajrang Bali himself becomes your yaar?” The promotional material echoes this sentiment with the powerful tagline, “Dosti ho to Aisi.”
Ravi will reportedly take on a never-before-seen avatar to play the simple-hearted protagonist. Known for a vast filmography across multiple languages, he continues to balance both theatrical and streaming releases. Amit, who transitions from a successful television career as a dialogue writer to the director's chair, will steer this unique narrative.
The feature is jointly produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Ratpack Stories, with a team of producers including Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Anu Gurnani, Kavin Shah, Vinayak Kumar, Kshitij Mehta and Shikha K Ahluwalia. Mera Yaar Bajrangi could face fierce box office competition if it ends up clashing with the release schedule of Ramayana: Part 2, setting the stage for a spectacular Diwali weekend at the cinemas.
Ravi recently appeared in the hit streaming feature Mirzapur: The Movie and will next be seen in the action drama Suryaa: Ant se Aarambh Tak, releasing this November. Meanwhile, producer Mahaveer is expanding his cinematic slate with exciting collaborations. His upcoming projects include a highly anticipated partnership with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and an international thriller with Siddharth Anand. The latter will explore spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's influential intervention in the Colombian civil war.