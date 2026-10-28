Ravi Kishan announced as lead in upcoming devotional film Mera Yaar Bajrangi

Actor Ravi Kishan is set to headline the newly announced devotional drama, Mera Yaar Bajrangi. Directed by Amit Aarryan, the project promises to bring a fresh perspective to spiritual storytelling in Indian cinema. The highly anticipated feature is slated for a festive theatrical release during Diwali 2027.

Ravi Kishan stars in devotional film Mera Yaar Bajrangi

The filmmakers recently unveiled the official first-look poster, which offers a symbolic glimpse into the film's core theme. Rather than focusing on a traditional mythological epic, the storyline centres on a devout man from the heartland who forms an extraordinary friendship with Bajrang Bali.

“It's just not a religious film; it's about the relationship between a Bhakt and Bhagwan,” a source close to the project revealed. “In today's time, when everyone is looking for a true friend, what if Bajrang Bali himself becomes your yaar?” The promotional material echoes this sentiment with the powerful tagline, “Dosti ho to Aisi.”