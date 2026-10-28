Lamar Odom becomes the first NBA star to join OnlyFans

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Lamar Odom is making a bold new play by joining OnlyFans. The 46-year-old athlete has officially become the first player from the league to create an account on the subscription-based platform.

Lamar Odom joins OnlyFans: NBA star promises no filters

Speaking through his representative, Lamar shared his excitement about the venture. “I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen,” he revealed. “Joining OnlyFans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters.”

Subscribers can expect a candid look into his world. Lamar teased that his content will feature “a little bit of everything, some surprises and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me.” He added, “I’m not giving away too much just yet. You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real and nothing’s off the table.”