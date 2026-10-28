Lamar Odom becomes the first NBA star to join OnlyFans

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Lamar Odom is making a bold new play by joining OnlyFans. The 46-year-old athlete has officially become the first player from the league to create an account on the subscription-based platform.
Speaking through his representative, Lamar shared his excitement about the venture. “I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen,” he revealed. “Joining OnlyFans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters.”
Subscribers can expect a candid look into his world. Lamar teased that his content will feature “a little bit of everything, some surprises and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me.” He added, “I’m not giving away too much just yet. You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real and nothing’s off the table.”
Fans might also see appearances from his new girlfriend, Rachel Bradley. Rachel has launched her own profile, and sources suggest the couple may film content together in the future. The pair officially debuted their relationship on Instagram in April with a video of them walking arm-in-arm into an arena in Los Angeles.
This business move comes shortly after Lamar addressed lingering controversies surrounding his past marriage to Khloé Kardashian. The couple married in 2009 and finalised their divorce in 2016. A recent documentary featured claims that he was initially attracted to the Kardashian lifestyle, which Khloé publicly criticised. However, Lamar recently clarified those comments did not come directly from him.
Now, with the drama behind him, Lamar is focusing on this unfiltered venture. “I’ve lived a pretty wild life and trust me, there are still a few surprises left,” he explained. “I’ve always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.”