Khloé Kardashian says she feels 'played' as Lamar Odom disputes her role after Netflix documentary release

On her podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, which aired on April 15, she complained about the things he had said. She explained that she had done the documentary as a favor, but now she is sorry she did it. She said, "I think what's pissing me off is, we did this, all good. I was done with this. I'm like, I'm never going to do another Lamar thing again, 'cause I'm all good. But now Lamar is doing press [and saying he's] annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I'm a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn't the one that helped him.”

Khloé elaborated that Lamar and his crew had approached her for participating in the documentary. She stated that she had taken months thinking about the request before agreeing when they confirmed the project was going to be a good one. She revealed, "I said, 'I want to make sure this is a positive piece. I don't really want to go down this road if it's negative. He's been through enough.’”

Khloé Kardashian also admitted that she did not receive any payment for appearing in the film and had no personal connection to the film project. As per the reality star, Netflix informed her that they needed her to complete the documentary.

She also confessed that, "I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar. I'm not getting paid one penny to do this. I have no dog in this fight. It doesn't matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don't care. And it's also not something I really want to talk about anymore."

She concluded by addressing Lamar Odom directly saying, "All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn't do any of the things I did and insinuate I'm a liar is crazy. I feel played."