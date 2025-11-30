Manish Malhotra reacts to the time Khloé Kardashian called him a 'local designer'

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra has officially responded to Khloé Kardashian’s famous quote about him when she labelled him as a “local designer” during her trip to India. The quote was recently brought back to light this year, and numerous fans expressed their disbelief and came to the designer's defence regarding his status as a world-renowned designer.

Manish’s response to the backlash is noteworthy because it shows how proud he is of being called a ‘local designer’ and highlights how important it is to him, not only as a designer but also as his individual identity.

Manish Malhotra responds with positive energy to Khloe's 'local' tag

In his interview regarding the controversy, Manish Malhotra stated that being called a "local designer" is not necessarily a negative thing. Instead, he believes it makes him feel more connected to Mumbai, where he began his brand. He stated that after hearing the quote about him from Khloé, he felt proud to be a "Mumbaiyakar" (someone who is from Mumbai) because it reinforces that he developed his career in Mumbai before achieving any kind of recognition outside of India.