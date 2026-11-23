Filmmaker Mahesh Mathai's eight-part sports drama Real Kashmir Football Club, starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, has earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2026. The series has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category, alongside Britain's A Thousand Blows, France's Carême and Argentina's Menem.
Manav Kaul shared the announcement on his Instagram handle, posting the series' poster and congratulating the team. "Huge congratulations to Team RKFC," he wrote.
Inspired by the true story of Real Kashmir FC, Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club, the series explores how football became a symbol of hope and resilience in a conflict-affected region.
Produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment, the drama is directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar. The screenplay has been written by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu and Mathai. The series also features Abhishant Rana in a pivotal role.
Before its release, Manav Kaul described the project as a story about the human spirit and the power of football.
"Being a Kashmiri, this story means a lot to me. The story of Real Kashmir Football Club goes far beyond football; it's about the human spirit and the belief that change is possible even in the toughest circumstances. This is what hope looks like. It's about resilience, dreams, and the courage to believe that something beautiful can rise," he said.
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub added, "This story is a celebration of friendship, faith, and sheer conviction. It's raw and deeply human. What these men built wasn't just a football club; it was a reason for people to believe again."
The series premiered on December 9, 2025, and is currently streaming on SonyLIV.
As India's sole nominee in the Best Drama Series category, Real Kashmir Football Club will compete against the three international productions.
The International Emmy Awards 2026 ceremony will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, November 23. Viewers in India can watch the event from 3.30 am on November 24. However, the organisers are yet to confirm whether the ceremony will be televised or streamed on an Indian platform.
Actor Michael Urie will host this year's ceremony, while Vijay Sethupathi is among the presenters.
India has earned several honours at the International Emmy Awards over the years. In 2023, producer Ekta Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award, becoming the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the honour. Before her, Zee TV chairman Subhash Chandra received the award in 2011.
Netflix series Delhi Crime won an International Emmy in 2020, while comedian Vir Das took home the award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in 2023.