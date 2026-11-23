Inspired by the true story of Real Kashmir FC, Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club, the series explores how football became a symbol of hope and resilience in a conflict-affected region.

Produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment, the drama is directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar. The screenplay has been written by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu and Mathai. The series also features Abhishant Rana in a pivotal role.

Before its release, Manav Kaul described the project as a story about the human spirit and the power of football.

"Being a Kashmiri, this story means a lot to me. The story of Real Kashmir Football Club goes far beyond football; it's about the human spirit and the belief that change is possible even in the toughest circumstances. This is what hope looks like. It's about resilience, dreams, and the courage to believe that something beautiful can rise," he said.