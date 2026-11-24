Actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, touted as Netflix’s first Pakistan-set original series, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 4. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, the series also features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi in pivotal roles.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series explores the complexities of love, relationships, family ties and emotional healing.