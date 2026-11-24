Actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, touted as Netflix’s first Pakistan-set original series, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 4. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, the series also features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi in pivotal roles.
What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?
Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series explores the complexities of love, relationships, family ties and emotional healing.
The narrative centres on Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student grappling with emotional trauma, and Liza, a talented artist with a complicated past. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy, their paths cross, setting the stage for a story of love, heartbreak, family conflicts and personal struggles.
Unveiling the first-look posters, Netflix offered a glimpse into the show's themes, writing, "Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough?
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite with familiar co-stars
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starred together in the widely acclaimed Pakistani television drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The two later reunited for the series Barzakh. Fawad and Mahira, meanwhile, became a popular on-screen pair following their appearance in the television drama Humsafar. They also starred together in The Legend of Maula Jatt, touted as one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films of all time.
Fawad has also featured in several Hindi films, including Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. He made a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.
Netflix has not yet clarified whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will be available to stream in India.
The uncertainty surrounding its Indian release stems from an advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in May 2025. Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, the ministry asked OTT platforms, media streaming services and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue content originating in Pakistan.
The advisory covered web series, films, songs, podcasts and other forms of streaming content.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also called for a ban on the Pakistani series in India, despite Netflix yet to confirm whether it will be available in the country.
On Tuesday, the film workers' body wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure that the series is not released on Netflix India.
"We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India," the association wrote.
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