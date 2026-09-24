Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s new series Mitti De Baway premieres: Here’s how to stream it

The hype in India around Pakistani dramas has significantly risen in recent years and for all the right reasons. The realistic storytelling, and grounded emotional depth in each series has captivated audiences to its core. Bringing to the screens one such anticipated drama, Mitti De Baway, featuring the beloved stars Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali, premiered on September 23, and early reactions suggest that it had a good start.
Mitti De Baway is expected to be live around 8 or 9 pm IST and will be available for Indian viewers on YouTube via the Multiverse Entertainment channel.
The protagonists of the show were enough to create a massive buzz around the period drama. This marks the first show which brings together Pakistan’s two of the biggest actors, Mahira and Wahaj. It is officially uploaded digitally by the broadcasting network on the Green TV Entertainment YouTube Channel with English subtitles.
Now, coming to the hype surrounding the collaboration between the two actors, much of it stems from their captivating on-screen chemistry. While Mitti De Baway marks their first show together, Wahaj and Mahira have previously shared the screen in advertisements, setting the stage for their much-anticipated on-screen romance. In one such ad, they played former lovers who reunite at a wedding, drawing massive attention for their romantic dynamic and dance sequence.
Then as the trailer of the show was released, excitement grew with each passing day. Commenting on the trailer, one user wrote, “Confirmed BLOCKBUSTER”. Another added, “That wasn’t a trailer, that was a glimpse of something MASSIVE. The scale, the atmosphere, the emotions… Mitti De Baway looks grand beyond words.”
Now, as the first episode of the show went live, reviews flooded the comments. One user wrote, “Wahajjj & His Punjabi. Nothing Could Have Been Better Than This For a Grand Comeback. As usual Owning the whole Show with his fire Screen Presence”. Another added, “I forgot to breathe. Kya zabardast Drama. Wahaj and Mahira......As Always FABULOUS”.
Mitti De Baway is a period drama directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Faiza Iftikhar. The story follows a complicated love story of Billo and Baala, two childhood sweethearts whose relationship is torn apart by social differences, family circumstances and fate. Billo, a young woman from an affluent family, falls in love with Baala, a man from a humble background. However, Baala’s imprisonment forces them onto separate paths.
The drama also features Amar Khan, Junaid Khan, Hina Afridi, Sohail Ahmed and Uzma Hassan in key roles.
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