The highly anticipated trailer for Netflix's first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has finally dropped, sending social media into an absolute frenzy. Starring heavyweights like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir, the ensemble drama promises a sprawling narrative of six interconnected love stories across three generations. However, before it even hits screens, the show finds itself caught in a massive storm of online hype and severe political backlash.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo sparks online debate amid ban calls

Online reactions to the teaser have been swift and deeply polarised. Many fans are thrilled to see Fawad reunite with his former co-stars on a massive global platform. Highlighting the romantic tension, one user noted, "Everyone looks fab but Sanam and Fawad chemistry is killing it for me. Really really excited."