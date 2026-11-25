The highly anticipated trailer for Netflix's first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has finally dropped, sending social media into an absolute frenzy. Starring heavyweights like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir, the ensemble drama promises a sprawling narrative of six interconnected love stories across three generations. However, before it even hits screens, the show finds itself caught in a massive storm of online hype and severe political backlash.
Online reactions to the teaser have been swift and deeply polarised. Many fans are thrilled to see Fawad reunite with his former co-stars on a massive global platform. Highlighting the romantic tension, one user noted, "Everyone looks fab but Sanam and Fawad chemistry is killing it for me. Really really excited."
Others remain cautiously optimistic about this grand adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's beloved Urdu novel. "Some cultural inaccuracies, but it’s too soon to say anything. I’ll be resubscribing... just for this one," shared another eager viewer. However, critical voices have also emerged, with one sceptic arguing that other local stories perhaps deserved the Netflix spotlight more, though they admitted the trailer makes it "too early to judge".
While international fans excitedly dissect the trailer's every frame, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has escalated its campaign to block the upcoming release in India. Writing directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the body demanded strict enforcement of the government's May 2025 advisory that restricts Pakistani content on digital platforms.
"Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First," the association declared in a fiery public statement. They firmly added, "Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens."
Currently listed on the streaming platform under the English title All The Love Our Hearts Carry, the series is scheduled for a December 4 release. As the premiere date rapidly approaches, Indian audiences remain in suspense over whether the star-studded saga will actually be available to stream.