The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has threatened to stop all Netflix shoots in India from December 5 if the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo streams in the country on its December 4 premiere. However, does FWICE have the legal authority to enforce such a shutdown, or is its threat primarily a form of industry pressure?
Addressing a press conference on November 27, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and FWICE president BN Tiwari questioned Netflix's decision to bring the Pakistani production to Indian audiences. Pandit pointed out that the series was made by a Pakistani production house and features actors from the neighbouring country.
He argued that Pakistan does not allow Indian films or television shows to be released there, so Indian platforms should not offer space to its content. He also cited the Pulwama and Mumbai attacks, saying the issue is one of sensitivity towards soldiers, security personnel and families affected by terrorism. Tiwari acknowledged a cordial past relationship with Netflix but said business ties would not change the federation's stand.
Tiwari warned that FWICE members would withdraw their services from Netflix productions across India if the series premiered as scheduled. This would come into effect from December 5, a day after its proposed release.
FWICE does not have statutory powers to ban a streaming platform, prohibit its productions or legally order Netflix to stop shooting in India. It is an industry body representing film and television workers, not a government regulator or law enforcement authority.
Its influence, however, comes from its large membership and connections across the entertainment industry. If workers affiliated with its member associations refuse to provide services, Netflix productions could face practical difficulties, including delays, staffing shortages and disruptions to shooting schedules.
However, such a non-cooperation call is different from a legally enforceable ban. Any decision to restrict Netflix's operations or prevent the streaming of particular content would have to come from the competent government authorities under applicable laws.
The controversy follows Netflix's release of a first-look poster of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hania Aamir.
The uncertainty surrounding its Indian release stems from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 2025 advisory, which asked OTT platforms and streaming services to discontinue Pakistani-origin content following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Netflix has not publicly clarified whether India will be included in the December 4 release of the Pakistani series. The platform's decision would determine whether FWICE follows through on its threat.
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