The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has threatened to stop all Netflix shoots in India from December 5 if the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo streams in the country on its December 4 premiere. However, does FWICE have the legal authority to enforce such a shutdown, or is its threat primarily a form of industry pressure?

Why is FWICE opposing Netflix's Pakistani series?

Addressing a press conference on November 27, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and FWICE president BN Tiwari questioned Netflix's decision to bring the Pakistani production to Indian audiences. Pandit pointed out that the series was made by a Pakistani production house and features actors from the neighbouring country.