Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has stepped into the fictional village of Phulera as part of a promotional campaign for Panchayat Season 5. Sporting a kurta-pyjama and a gamcha, he joins Banrakas and Binod in a video that sees him soaking up the village's rustic charm.
Released by the makers on Saturday, the two-minute-and-41-second video features Kevin taking viewers on a tour of Phulera while speaking in Hindi. He uses a datun (tooth-cleaning twig) drinks Bhutkun ki chai and visits the village’s familiar paani ki tanki (water tank).
“I am Kevin Pietersen; I’m a former England cricketer. I have travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there’s no place in the world quite like Phulera,” he says in the video.
Kevin also repeats some of the iconic dialogues of the series like, “Gajab beijjati hai yaar” and dances along to the famous tracks of the web series.
In one moment, the former cricketer points out that people in Phulera do not order a chai tea latte but simply ask for tea with the words, “E Bhutkun, chai la be”.
Drawing a playful parallel, he compares Phulera's water tank to Paris's Eiffel Tower. After all, both are places where love blossoms. The video also draws attention to Phulera's new pradhan. "This December I want you to come and join the gang. There is a brand new era in Phulera," says Kevin towards the end of the video.
Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Dekh raha hai Binod, Kevin Pietersenji kitna pyaar karte hain Phulera se”.
The fifth season was first announced at Prime Video's 2026 release slate event in Mumbai in March. It will see the return of Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak and Neena Gupta, among others.
The upcoming instalment will follow Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) as he navigates a challenging work environment under Phulera's new leadership following the panchayat elections. While preparing to pursue his MBA, he will also have to deal with unresolved matters in the village.
The story will further explore Pradhan Ji's (Raghubir Yadav) response to his election defeat and the changes unfolding in the lives of other villagers.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat has emerged as one of Prime Video's popular Indian original series. Its fourth season streamed in more than 180 countries and featured in the platform's Top 10 Trending list across over 42 countries on its premiere day. In India, it reached the No. 1 position and was streamed across 95 per cent of the country's pin codes in its first week.
The series premiered in April 2020 and went on to win the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Panchayat Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.
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