“I am Kevin Pietersen; I’m a former England cricketer. I have travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there’s no place in the world quite like Phulera,” he says in the video.

Kevin also repeats some of the iconic dialogues of the series like, “Gajab beijjati hai yaar” and dances along to the famous tracks of the web series.

In one moment, the former cricketer points out that people in Phulera do not order a chai tea latte but simply ask for tea with the words, “E Bhutkun, chai la be”.

Drawing a playful parallel, he compares Phulera's water tank to Paris's Eiffel Tower. After all, both are places where love blossoms. The video also draws attention to Phulera's new pradhan. "This December I want you to come and join the gang. There is a brand new era in Phulera," says Kevin towards the end of the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Dekh raha hai Binod, Kevin Pietersenji kitna pyaar karte hain Phulera se”.