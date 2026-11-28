When a disgruntled elf steals Santa Claus’ (Arnold Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag of presents, Christmas is thrown into jeopardy. With his busiest night of the year approaching, Santa turns to Vance (Alan Ritchson) — a thief on his Naughty List, to help retrieve it. Vance assembles a team of criminal misfits, with help from elves and reindeer, for an extraordinary Christmas heist. December 2. On Prime Video.

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