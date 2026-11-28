From crime investigations and festive competitions to romantic dramas and fantasy adventures, the OTT line-up this week has something for every kind of viewer. With new films, series and docuseries arriving across streaming platforms, audiences can look forward to a mix of intriguing stories, familiar faces and fresh entertainment. Here are seven releases to add to your watchlist.
After witnessing the murder of Florida’s most influential fixer, former detective Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) finds himself drawn into another unusual investigation. Paired with a state attorney and a forensic accountant, he must navigate a dangerous turf war between rival criminal organisations. As eccentric locals complicate matters — Andrew also grapples with family troubles and unresolved feelings for Dr Rosa Campesino. December 2. On Apple TV.
At 30, Sam Bankman-Fried built a cryptocurrency empire valued at $32 billion before being convicted of misappropriating $8 billion in customer funds in one of the biggest financial frauds in US history. This three-part docuseries features exclusive interviews with Bankman-Fried from prison, alongside accounts from those closest to him, examining the rise and collapse of FTX. November 30. On Prime Video.
Salish Matter and seven of her closest friends come together for a festive competition hosted by her father, Jordan Matter. The group takes on 12 Christmas-themed challenges for a chance to win a mountain of presents. However, there is a twist: a hidden impostor among the contestants is secretly sabotaging the games and trying to steal the gifts. The friends must uncover the culprit before the competition ends. November 28. On Netflix.
Set in 19th-century England — this six-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel follows the five Bennet sisters as they navigate love, family expectations and societal pressures. When wealthy bachelor Mr Bingley arrives in their neighbourhood, his reserved friend Mr Darcy catches Elizabeth Bennet’s attention for all the wrong reasons. However, unexpected encounters and family scandals challenge her first impressions and change her understanding of love. December 3. On Netflix.
Set against the backdrop of student politics in Jaipur, the series follows Mayur Bhardwaj (Gagan Arora), who gets drawn into campus politics after a confrontation on his first day of college. What begins as an attempt to stand up for his beliefs soon becomes a complex power struggle involving rival leaders, shifting loyalties and personal ambitions. As Mayur rises through the ranks, he discovers how campus politics connects to the larger corridors of power. Language: Hindi. November 27. On JioHotstar.
Maelyn Jones (Maddie Ziegler) is having a difficult time figuring out what she wants from life. During what is set to be her family’s final Christmas at their beloved holiday cabin in Utah, she makes a romantic mistake and wishes for a chance to find happiness. She soon wakes up on a flight back to the cabin, only to realise she is trapped in a time loop, reliving the same Christmas repeatedly. As she navigates family traditions, complicated relationships and unexpected romantic possibilities, Mae must figure out what will truly make her happy. December 2. On Netflix.
When a disgruntled elf steals Santa Claus’ (Arnold Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag of presents, Christmas is thrown into jeopardy. With his busiest night of the year approaching, Santa turns to Vance (Alan Ritchson) — a thief on his Naughty List, to help retrieve it. Vance assembles a team of criminal misfits, with help from elves and reindeer, for an extraordinary Christmas heist. December 2. On Prime Video.