Starring Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Nitesh Pandey and Raghav Dhir in the lead roles, this Jayant Rohatgi film focuses on sumo wrestling. Inspired by the life of India;s first professional sumo wrestler Hetal Dave, the movie follows the protagonist who fights all obstacles while making a mark for herself in the sports world. Streaming on ZEE5

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