Sports drama, of late, has gone beyond the boundaries of cricket, football and biopics. While still largely based on a sportsperson it seems to incorporate social, political, gender, cross-border politics, physical limitations and more into it. Here are six interesting sports dramas that you can go over this weekend.
Talking about unconventional roles and Taapsee Pannu is here to deliver a surprise. She essays the role of Rashmi Vira a runner from Gujarat who faces a gender verification text which brings her to confront her identity as an athlete. Besides highlighting the sports, training and social objections, the movie also spotlights gender biases and institutional challenges that female athletes have to overcome in competitive sports. Streaming on ZEE5
Directed by Nagraj Manjule and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, it traces the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer initiative. The retired sports teacher brings together children from underprivileged backgrounds who fight societal norms, parents objections and poverty to follow their dreams. The film not only highlights football as a sport but as an instrument of change in society. Streaming on Zee5
Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, this R. Balki film is about a Anina, a talented young cricketer who loses a hand in accident and makes a marvellous comeback despite her physical limitations. She meets former cricketer Paddy (Bachchan) who trains her to become one of the best in field. With supporting performances from Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, Ghoomer made positive headlines during its release. Streaming on Zee5
Helmed by Akash Pratap Singh, Vallari Viraj, Ashwath Bhatt and Gandharv Dewan, the movie about boxing, domestic struggles and childhood trauma is one that stays with you for a long time. The protagonist grows up in an abusive household and starts training in boxing to answer those who are in the wrong. Directed by Gaurav Rana, the movie is about standing up against the wrong, learning how to defend oneself, friendship, determination and loyalty. Streaming on JioHotstar
Starring Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan and Kalyan Chakravarthy, this Pradeep Advaitham film on football is set in the pre-independence era. It follows Michael, a footballer who wants to make it big in London. This Telugu movie spans across time and generation and highlights how politics plays an important part in shaping an individual’s sports dream. Streaming on Netflix
Starring Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Nitesh Pandey and Raghav Dhir in the lead roles, this Jayant Rohatgi film focuses on sumo wrestling. Inspired by the life of India;s first professional sumo wrestler Hetal Dave, the movie follows the protagonist who fights all obstacles while making a mark for herself in the sports world. Streaming on ZEE5