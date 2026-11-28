Suriya and Naslen-starrer Scene is preparing for its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame, the Tamil action thriller was released in cinemas on November 6 during the Diwali weekend. While the makers are yet to confirm its OTT premiere date, Netflix has acquired the film's digital streaming rights. Here's how to stream the film.
Scene OTT release: When and where to watch
Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights to Scene, as confirmed by details on the film's promotional posters. Although the makers and the streaming platform have not officially announced the premiere date, media reports suggest that the film will begin streaming on December 4.
If the reported date is accurate, Scene will make its digital debut on Netflix after completing a four-week theatrical window.
Released on November 6, Scene opened during the Diwali festive weekend and has performed well at the box office. According to reports, the film has collected Rs 152.02 crore in net earnings in India so far. Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 176.58 crore.
The film has also reportedly earned over Rs 265.75 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.
The film features Suriya, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim, Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan, among others. It is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. Sushin Shyam has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu is in charge of editing.
Scene follows visually impaired Deputy Superintendent of Police Inbaraj ‘Inba’ Irudhayaraj, played by Suriya. He is forced to reopen an unfinished investigation and solve the case with a difficult team.
The film marks Jithu Madhavan, Naslen and Sushin Shyam's Tamil cinema debut. It also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil films after 12 years.