Suriya and Naslen-starrer Scene is preparing for its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame, the Tamil action thriller was released in cinemas on November 6 during the Diwali weekend. While the makers are yet to confirm its OTT premiere date, Netflix has acquired the film's digital streaming rights. Here's how to stream the film.

Scene OTT release: When and where to watch

Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights to Scene, as confirmed by details on the film's promotional posters. Although the makers and the streaming platform have not officially announced the premiere date, media reports suggest that the film will begin streaming on December 4.