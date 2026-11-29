Is this the end of Scout & Love in the Bigg Boss house? The mystery surrounding the eviction of Love Gill continues as the latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 approaches. On November 28, there were multiple accounts on social media platforms saying that Lovepreet Kaur Gill has been removed from Salman Khan's reality show. Fans were quick to take notice and expressed their thoughts on the matter via X.

Love Gill's Bigg Boss 20 eviction reports trigger mixed reactions

The speculation about evictions became hot when news of Love Gill being eliminated started making the rounds on social media. One X account mentioned the rumour by saying, LoveGill eliminated from the house. Although the rumour sparked some speculation, there is yet to be an official statement from the channel or show producers.