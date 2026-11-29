Is this the end of Scout & Love in the Bigg Boss house? The mystery surrounding the eviction of Love Gill continues as the latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 approaches. On November 28, there were multiple accounts on social media platforms saying that Lovepreet Kaur Gill has been removed from Salman Khan's reality show. Fans were quick to take notice and expressed their thoughts on the matter via X.
The speculation about evictions became hot when news of Love Gill being eliminated started making the rounds on social media. One X account mentioned the rumour by saying, LoveGill eliminated from the house. Although the rumour sparked some speculation, there is yet to be an official statement from the channel or show producers.
This reported eviction has divided the Internet. While some viewers welcomed the news, others were disappointed by the possibility of her exit. One X user wrote, "Best news of the day (sic)." Another added, "Really now season will be boring (sic)."
One person wrote, "Happy!!!! But the show is gonna be so boring like it will be like watching dumb charades." But some handle also completely dismissed this rumour, saying that Love Gill is still in the house and her mother might appear in the family week.
Meanwhile, Love Gill is among the six contestants nominated for eviction in Week 12. Other contestants who have been nominated to face eviction are ScoutOP, Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey.
Bigg Boss 20 streams on Jio Hotstar every day at 9 PM. You can also watch on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes air every Saturday and Sunday with Salman Khan.