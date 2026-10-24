Rohit Shetty calls out Love Gill and Scout OP's inappropriate behaviour: 'Salman bhai ne hint dene ki koshish ki...'

Rohit Shetty has raised issues about the physical proximity of ScoutOP and Lovepreet 'Love' Kaur Gill within the Bigg Boss 20 house. In the promo for Weekend Ka Vaar that is slated for broadcast on Saturday, the Khatron ke Khiladi host talks about occasions when Scout massages Love's feet, hands, and neck. While the two participants claim their relationship to be brother-sister like, their encounters keep raising questions.
During the conversation, Rohit Shetty asks Love, "Love, Scout aapke liye kya hain?" Then Love replied, "Bhai hain, sir." After which, Rohit informs her that Scout massages her feet, hands, and neck. Then he adds that Love asks Scout to massage her from behind while he massages her calves.
Rohit Shetty also reminds the contestants that the original host Salman khan attempted to broach the issue in one of the past weekend episodes. "Salman bhai ne bhi hint dene ki koshish ki," Shetty says.
Rohit informs Love that their encounters do not seem appropriate on television. Scout tries to justify himself by telling them that he massages Mahhi Vij as well when she requests him to do so. But Rohit is still not convinced and informs him that their association with Love gives a bad impression.
Love and Scout have always belonged to the same circle from Day One, along with Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA, and Aasif Khan. Love, Scout, and Yung became especially close friends. It was their teasing nature and game plan that gave them the reputation of the 'bully gang.'
Speculations arose following a discussion that revealed that both Scout and Yung were interested in Love. It seemed that Scout showed via sign language that he was beginning to develop feelings for her. Upon being asked if his path is changing, Scout answered that he doesn't know.
It is rumoured that Scout’s partner and gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani will also be joining the conversation in the coming episode. In a previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had indirectly asked Love if she was alright with Scout touching her with his feet while she was lying on a couch. Love said that she was.