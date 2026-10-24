Rohit Shetty calls out Love Gill and Scout OP's inappropriate behaviour: 'Salman bhai ne hint dene ki koshish ki...'

Rohit Shetty also reminds the contestants that the original host Salman khan attempted to broach the issue in one of the past weekend episodes. "Salman bhai ne bhi hint dene ki koshish ki," Shetty says.

Rohit informs Love that their encounters do not seem appropriate on television. Scout tries to justify himself by telling them that he massages Mahhi Vij as well when she requests him to do so. But Rohit is still not convinced and informs him that their association with Love gives a bad impression.

Love and Scout have always belonged to the same circle from Day One, along with Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA, and Aasif Khan. Love, Scout, and Yung became especially close friends. It was their teasing nature and game plan that gave them the reputation of the 'bully gang.'