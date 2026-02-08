Here's why Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was delayed by two years

After a wait of two years, Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning for its 15th season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt based reality show is about to air after major delays in production. Recently, Colors TV released the first AI generated promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which confirms it is officially back.
The producers have still not announced the final list of contestants. Traditionally, Khatron Ke Khiladi follows an annual programming schedule with an overwhelming majority of the shows kicking off right after the finale of Bigg Boss. In effect, Khatron Ke Khiladi has witnessed an unusually long gap between seasons. The upcoming season is expected to follow the traditional schedule, and that is a welcome relief for the show’s avid fans.
Originally, the filming schedule for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was to begin in mid-2025. However, all those plans came crashing down on 13th April 2025, as Banijay Asia decided to bid adieu to the production of Khatron Ke Khiladi by opting out of a production deal with Colors TV, as the production company also produces Big Brother. This, in turn, left people wondering what this meant for the production of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
At the time of exit, a number of other competitors had already been secured for the season. After everything settled in-house, there was a lot of confusion with news that BB19/KKK15 may swap networks from Colors to Sony. Both were eventually kept on Colors TV.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 was delayed even longer because of disputes within Banijay Asia and Endemol. According to multiple sources, Colors TV began seeking another production house to produce KKK by the time the two companies resolved the issue around mid-2025. After resolving the issues between the two companies, KKK Season 15 started move forward once again.
Several celebrity names have emerged for the upcoming season's contestants. Former Bigg Boss contestants Avinash Mishra and Isha Malviya are mentioned as being nearly confirmed. Chum Darang from Bigg Boss 18 is also rumoured to attend. Other names rumoured include Munawar Faruqui, social media influencer Orry, Khushboo Patani, and Gaurav Khanna.