Here's why Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was delayed by two years

After a wait of two years, Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning for its 15th season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt based reality show is about to air after major delays in production. Recently, Colors TV released the first AI generated promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which confirms it is officially back.

The producers have still not announced the final list of contestants. Traditionally, Khatron Ke Khiladi follows an annual programming schedule with an overwhelming majority of the shows kicking off right after the finale of Bigg Boss. In effect, Khatron Ke Khiladi has witnessed an unusually long gap between seasons. The upcoming season is expected to follow the traditional schedule, and that is a welcome relief for the show’s avid fans.

Why Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was delayed by two years?

Originally, the filming schedule for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was to begin in mid-2025. However, all those plans came crashing down on 13th April 2025, as Banijay Asia decided to bid adieu to the production of Khatron Ke Khiladi by opting out of a production deal with Colors TV, as the production company also produces Big Brother. This, in turn, left people wondering what this meant for the production of Khatron Ke Khiladi.