Neem Karoli Baba's life gets a TV show: How and where to watch?

Following the success of Hanuman Ansh a television show on spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, reportedly titled Neem Karori Baba, will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV. Sony shared the first promo on their social media handles on September 30, 2026, generating significant buzz.
Riding the Hanuman Ansh wave
The promo is more of a mood-setter than a story reveal. Rather than showing scenes, it builds atmosphere through references to Neem Karoli Baba and the mystical tales surrounding him. The show is described as a mytho-fiction series expected to explore stories linked to the saint, along with his teachings and extraordinary experiences.
Key details are still under wraps. The cast, creative team and release date have not yet been announced.
The announcement comes as the film continues to dominate conversations. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the Hindi devotional drama stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Purnima Tiwari as Ram Beti, and has emerged as one of 2026's most surprising and profitable films. One report puts its box office run at ₹410 crore.
The film's popularity took some time. After releasing in Indian theatres on August 7, it had a slow start, with modest collections in its first two weeks before word-of-mouth lifted it. Hombale Films is taking it to international audiences from September 11.
Uttarakhand has also embraced the film. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced it will be tax-free in the state, saying such films showcase its spiritual and cultural heritage.
The television series joins a growing list of projects inspired by the saint. A sequel to Hanuman Ansh has been confirmed by Chaturvedi, with part two expected to cover Baba's birthplace Firozabad before moving to Agra, Mathura and other locations tied to his journey. Another biopic, Shree Baba Neem Karori Maharaj, starring Subodh Bhave, released on May 29, 2026.
Neem Karoli Baba's appeal also stretches well beyond India. His followers include Ram Dass, whose bestselling book Be Here Now introduced his teachings worldwide, and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among devotees who visit his ashram.
For viewers, the big question is now whether the television format can recreate the emotional pull that made the film a sleeper hit. Fans will have to wait for Sony to confirm the premiere date and cast.