Neem Karoli Baba's life gets a TV show: How and where to watch?

Riding the Hanuman Ansh wave

The promo is more of a mood-setter than a story reveal. Rather than showing scenes, it builds atmosphere through references to Neem Karoli Baba and the mystical tales surrounding him. The show is described as a mytho-fiction series expected to explore stories linked to the saint, along with his teachings and extraordinary experiences.

Key details are still under wraps. The cast, creative team and release date have not yet been announced.

The announcement comes as the film continues to dominate conversations. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the Hindi devotional drama stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Purnima Tiwari as Ram Beti, and has emerged as one of 2026's most surprising and profitable films. One report puts its box office run at ₹410 crore.