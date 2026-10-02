5 pet-centric Indian films on OTT that deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist

Few narratives resonate quite as deeply as stories exploring the pure, unconditional devotion shared between humans and their animal companions. Whether navigating life’s bitter hardships or sharing quiet moments of domestic joy, our four-legged friends leave an indelible paw print on our hearts.
For animal lovers seeking comfort, emotional warmth and pure cinematic joy this week, home screens are brimming with extraordinary storytelling. Here are six stellar Indian pet-centric titles currently streaming across top digital platforms that every animal lover ought to add to their watchlist.
Starring young debutant Arnav Vijay alongside his real-life father Arun Vijay, this heartwarming family drama centres on an affectionate boy who rescues an abandoned Siberian Husky puppy.
Directed by Kiranraj K and headlined by Rakshit Shetty, this poignant drama explores the redemptive friendship between a lonely factory worker and an exuberant Labrador named Charlie.
Directed by Devan Jayakumar, this innovative Malayalam romantic comedy stars real rescue dogs, voiced by celebrated actors, without relying on artificial computer imagery. Centred on Tomy, a golden retriever, and Amalu, a cocker spaniel, the delightful narrative captures pure pet emotion with infectious charm, playful innocence and unwavering four-legged devotion.
Directed by S Pradeep Kilikar, this moving Tamil feature chronicles the profound camaraderie between a spirited five-year-old boy and an adopted stray puppy. Highlighting the beauty of Indie dog adoption, the film delivers a sensitive narrative about how unconditional animal devotion transcends spoken language to provide pure emotional comfort.
Featuring Akshay Kumar alongside a charismatic golden retriever named Junior, this lively Bollywood caper combines slapstick comedy with genuine affection. When a massive inheritance is bequeathed entirely to the beloved canine, Akshay embarks on an uproarious journey, eventually realising that genuine companionship is infinitely richer than chasing material wealth.