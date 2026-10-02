5 pet-centric Indian films on OTT that deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist

Few narratives resonate quite as deeply as stories exploring the pure, unconditional devotion shared between humans and their animal companions. Whether navigating life’s bitter hardships or sharing quiet moments of domestic joy, our four-legged friends leave an indelible paw print on our hearts.

For animal lovers seeking comfort, emotional warmth and pure cinematic joy this week, home screens are brimming with extraordinary storytelling. Here are six stellar Indian pet-centric titles currently streaming across top digital platforms that every animal lover ought to add to their watchlist.