OTT releases this week (Oct 2–Oct 8): Below, War and more

Set during a 2021 expedition — this documentary follows Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson and Pakistani father-son team Ali and Sajid Sadpara as they attempt to become the first to summit K2 in winter. As they face brutal weather, dangerous terrain and competing climbing teams, the expedition becomes a story of ambition, power and survival. October 2. On Apple TV.

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