OTT releases this week (Oct 2–Oct 8): Below, War and more

From drama and thrillers to documentaries, comedy and action, October brings a varied OTT line-up of films and series across streaming platforms. Whether you are looking for an emotional story, a supernatural mystery or a high-stakes action spectacle, these seven upcoming releases offer plenty to add to your watchlist.
Anika is a struggling single mother who forms an unexpected bond with Carousel — a reformed ex-convict, after their paths cross during his time in prison. As they reconnect after his release, their relationship develops through letters and eventually blossoms into love. Together, they navigate family disapproval, troubled pasts and the possibility of a second chance. October 2. On Netflix.
Set in a small Newfoundland fishing town, the series follows Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) — a fisherman haunted by his father’s mysterious death. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorising the community, Calvin teams up with a visiting marine researcher to protect his family, confront the creature and uncover secrets buried beneath the island. October 8. On Netflix.
Tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson and international film star Carla Duval are locked in a bitter divorce that quickly becomes a high-profile legal battle. As two of London’s most powerful law firms fight to secure victory for their clients, ambitious young lawyer Johnny Warren is drawn into a world of rivalry, ambition and betrayal. October 3. On JioHotstar.
Michael Sleep (Pearce Quigley) has lived a quiet life since his beloved disappeared seven years ago. When his father shares an unusual alchemical recipe — Michael begins creating homunculi, magical spirits believed to predict the future, hoping they can answer whether his beloved will return. Along the way, he finds friendship, secrets and unexpected hope. October 7. On Apple TV.
The champions of Earthrealm return for their biggest battle yet, joined by Hollywood star Johnny Cage. As the group faces new threats and powerful enemies from Outworld, they must unite to stop Shao Kahn and his forces from conquering Earthrealm. The fight pushes their alliances, abilities and grit to their limits. October 8. On JioHotstar.
Summer H Howell plays the role of Carrie White — a socially isolated teenager raised by her fiercely religious mother. After her father’s death forces her into public high school, Carrie becomes the target of a bullying scandal that spreads online. As the pressure mounts, she discovers mysterious telekinetic abilities emerging alongside her adolescence, changing the course of her life. October 7. On Prime Video.
Set during a 2021 expedition — this documentary follows Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson and Pakistani father-son team Ali and Sajid Sadpara as they attempt to become the first to summit K2 in winter. As they face brutal weather, dangerous terrain and competing climbing teams, the expedition becomes a story of ambition, power and survival. October 2. On Apple TV.
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