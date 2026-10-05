25 upcoming Bengali series and films by Hoichoi that one cannot miss out on

Jujuma : At a remote forest hospital, a doctor encounters a mysterious young girl whose arrival is followed by a series of unsettling events. As fear takes hold, he begins to question whether the danger lies within the hospital, in the surrounding forest, or somewhere far more inexplicable. Starring Ritwick Chakraborty, it is directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Shrimoti Not Out: Just when Ananya is preparing to become the mother-in-law of a bride, life throws her a surprise she never saw coming: she is pregnant! At 48, with her 26-year-old son all set to get married, Ananya suddenly finds herself facing the one question nobody in the family was prepared to ask: what happens when the woman about to become a grandmother is expecting a baby herself? Starring Ananya Chatterjee and Joy Sengupta the series is directed by Ayan Chakraborti and written by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay.

Choddobeshi 2: Goyenda Aditya Majumdar is back, with his goofy solving skills, stepping into a new adventure where every clue leads to another mystery. This time, the real challenge is staying one step ahead of the crime and the criminal. Starring, written and directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.