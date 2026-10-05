25 upcoming Bengali series and films by Hoichoi that one cannot miss out on

Bengali regional content has given rise to some memorable characters and projects. While Eken Babu essayed by Anirban Chakrabarti became so popular that it had to be extended to films beyond the pursuit of just web series. Indu, by Ishaa Saha ran for three seasons and became equivalent to a female Sherlock Holmes. With unforgettable characters and projects, Bengal’s leading OTT platform hoichoi recently turn 10 amidst gala celebrations and announced more web series (and newer formats) for the audience to enjoy worldwide.
Think about drama, comedy, mystery, horror and everything is there to keep you entertained, even Ai. Here’s what you should not miss.
Birangana 2: To stop a serial killer brutally targeting female influencers, Inspector Chitra Basu and her newly formed special task force race against time to outsmart a cunning predator before he strikes again. Starring Sandipta Sen, Tathagata Chowdhury, Preeti Sarkar, Bishaljit Sarkar, and Pratik Dutta, it is directed by Nirjhar Mitra.
Kauriburir Mandir: When Madhuri becomes entangled in a thousand-year-old cursed ritual that threatens her life, Bhabataran, a street-smart clairvoyant astrologer from Kolkata - must journey into the haunted forests of Assam to confront an ancient blood cult, a terrifying High Priestess, and his own fear of love and emotional attachment before the new moon claims her forever. Starring Jeetu Kamal, Paoli Dam, and Solanki Roy, it is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.
Mangolik: When Ira chooses to marry a Mangolik widower despite the deadly superstition surrounding him, her dream life soon spirals into terror as strange events begin to unfold. As a dark history resurfaces, Ira must uncover the truth before the sinister forces surrounding her claim another bride. Starring Soumitrisha Kundoo, Gourab Chatterjee, and Laboni Sarkar, it is directed by Krishanu Gangullyy.
Chaalchitro: The Ekchala Murders: In pre-Puja Kolkata, detectives race to track down a serial killer who leaves murdered women staged as goddesses. As the investigation takes a disturbing turn, hidden connections emerge, and a seemingly straightforward case becomes a dangerous web of secrets, deception and sacrifice. Starring Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Sweta Mishra, it is directed by Pratim D Gupta.
Feludar Goyendagiri: Baksho Rawhoshyo : Adapted on OTT for the first time, Feluda sets out to uncover the mystery behind a seemingly ordinary box which got swapped in a train journey, only to find himself entangled in a web of secrets, deception and danger. As clues begin to surface, Feluda must rely on his sharp instincts and deductive brilliance to unravel the truth before it is too late. Starring Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan Mitra, and Subhadip Chakrabarti it is directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee.
Tansener Tanpura: Mohonbashi: When the legendary Tanpura of Tansen is stolen, Alaap and Shruti are drawn into the mystical world of Mousikigarh, where musical riddles, hidden bloodlines, and a legendary enchanted flute force them to uncover a decades-old conspiracy tied to their own pasts. Starring Vikram Chatterjee, it is directed by Joydeep Mukherjee.
Konya: Ahalya, a seven-month pregnant orphan from Kolkata, travels to her husband Avishek’s ancestral home, a wealthy family estate in a remote village only to discover that they plan to sacrifice her unborn child to break an ancient curse - forcing her to fight the entire family, and a sinister force, to save both her baby and herself. Starring Shyamoupti Mudly, it is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.
Detective Tarinicharan: Amid a deadly plague in colonial Darjeeling, Tarinicharan unravels a string of ghostly murders rooted not in the supernatural, but in greed, betrayal, and a deadly locked-room secret. Starring Sabyasachi Chowdhury and Ditipriya Roy in lead roles, it is directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee.
Shoti: When twelve-year-old girls mysteriously disappear, a police officer and a female priest uncover a horrifying ritualistic killer who is using their bodies to resurrect and destroy the goddess Sati. Starring Sandipta Sen the series is directed by Ayan Chakraborti.
Kumari: When a tradition-bound family fails to find a “pure” girl for Kumari Puja, a mysterious child arrives and offers herself for the ritual, only to reveal that she has been sent by a sex worker from a nearby brothel to find her father among them, unleashing a reckoning that threatens to expose their buried sins and shatter their legacy. Created by Sahana Dutta, it stars Raima Sen in the lead role.
Agambagish: Drolmar Khorgo: When a ruthless Dacoit Kapalik and his army of ghostly bandits unleash terror on a remote village in 17th- century Bengal, the legendary Tantric saint Krishnananda Agambagish must wage a supernatural battle against an ancient evil before darkness claims the land forever. Starring Saswata Chatterjee the series is directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Kuheli 2 : When suspicion falls squarely on ACP Agni as the prime suspect in a murder, investigator Satyaki Sanyal uncovers a tangled web of lies that implicates three seemingly innocent sisters - Radhika, Debika and Ishika. As the truth grows darker and everyone becomes a suspect, will the real killer ever be revealed? Starring Priyanka Sarkar, Ridhima Ghosh, Susmita Dey, Angana Roy, Kaushik Sen, and Anujoy Chattopadhyayit is directed by Aditi Roy.
Jujuma : At a remote forest hospital, a doctor encounters a mysterious young girl whose arrival is followed by a series of unsettling events. As fear takes hold, he begins to question whether the danger lies within the hospital, in the surrounding forest, or somewhere far more inexplicable. Starring Ritwick Chakraborty, it is directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Shrimoti Not Out: Just when Ananya is preparing to become the mother-in-law of a bride, life throws her a surprise she never saw coming: she is pregnant! At 48, with her 26-year-old son all set to get married, Ananya suddenly finds herself facing the one question nobody in the family was prepared to ask: what happens when the woman about to become a grandmother is expecting a baby herself? Starring Ananya Chatterjee and Joy Sengupta the series is directed by Ayan Chakraborti and written by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay.
Choddobeshi 2: Goyenda Aditya Majumdar is back, with his goofy solving skills, stepping into a new adventure where every clue leads to another mystery. This time, the real challenge is staying one step ahead of the crime and the criminal. Starring, written and directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Kanamachhi: Trapped in a twisted kidnapping chain, when a mother is forced to abduct another child to save her own, she must team up with her brother-in-law and rescued daughter to expose the sinister syndicate holding their morality hostage. Starring Priyanka Sarkar, it is directed by Dhrubo Banerjee.
Thakumar Jhuli 2: The grandmother-granddaughter duo is returning with a whole lot of suspense. Follow their fun filled moments and mystery, as they find themselves in a game of secrets and surprises, as every twist takes them closer to the truth. Starring Srabanti and Divyani Mondal, the series is directed by Joydeep Mukherjee.
Uttoron: Charulata: Dr. Charulata Sen has spent her life being the perfect woman, doctor, mother, until an intimate moment of hers is secretly recorded and exposed. The “perfect” life she built begins to collapse. What will she do now? Deny the truth to protect the life she has built or choose to live life on her own terms? Starring Mimi Chakraborty the series is directed by Aditi Roy.
Weekly Episodes, films and much more
One cannot deny that an entire generation new entertainment to be daily serials. Thus, the platform brings back the same flavour through weekly episodes.
Katha-Amrito: After her husband dies in a wedding- night accident, Katha is unknowingly introduced to her husband’s identical lookalike - Amrito, to protect her from the truth; but as she falls for Amrito, love collides with identity and deception. It stars Madhumita Sarcar and Arjun Chakrabarty.
Sholaka Rawhoshyo: At a grand Durga Puja, a powerful family’s matriarch is killed by a rare toxin, until the sharp-eyed younger daughter in law tries to uncover how the murders are being committed and who is doing it - the truth will be more chilling than the murder! It stars Trina Saha in the lead role.
Keeping up with the digitally advanced world, Shri Ramkrishna based on the life and times; of the icon by Sanglap Bhowmick is an animated series from their newest venture Logline.
The films to look forward to also has an interesting line-up. While everyone is aware of The Eken: Keralae Kurukshetra is releasing in October 15 for the Durga Puja, the other films include:
Maharaja Tomare Selam by Srijit Mukherjee. It stars Jeetu Kamal, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rudranil Ghosh, Sairity Banerjee, Satakshi Nandy, and Arijit Dutta. When asked by his son to make a film for children, Satyajit Ray sets out to create a world of magic and wonder, only to face financial struggles, industry resistance and the weight of his own legacy. Maharaja Tomare Selam captures the rise, setbacks and triumph behind the making of a film that would become an unforgettable classic in Indian Cinema.
Jononi by Parambrata Chattopadhyay stars Koel Mallick, Koneenica Bandyopadhyay, Parambrata Chatterjee, Joy Sengupta, and Parno Mittra. When her housekeeper’s teenage daughter mysteriously disappears, a college professor begins searching for answers, only to uncover a web of secrets that hits dangerously close to home and forces her to question everything she thought she knew.
Bhugun by Debaloy Bhattacharya stars Abhishek Banerjee, Parno Mittra, Loknath De, Subrat Dutta, Ridhhi Sen, Aryaa Ray, Rajesh Sharma, and Tota Roy Choudhury. When a wealthy Bengali family makes a desperate pact with a tantric to revive their lost fortune, they unwittingly unleash a horrifying curse that punishes forbidden desire with death - leaving one unbelieving survivor to uncover the truth as reality crumbles into madness.
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