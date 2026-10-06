Charu Shankar on becoming Vaishali in Hunkkaar: The Roar

A

To an extent, yes. Vaishali is very different from anything you may have seen me play before. She is completely de-glamourised in appearance, and so I equally amped her up in power.

And her power doesn’t come from big, hard-hitting cinematic dialogues. It’s quieter and stronger than that. This is a woman with very limited agency, who inhabits a deeply patriarchal world, where neither she nor her family has the privilege of class, money or influence.

And yet, when it comes to her daughter, she is immovable.

She never doubts her. Not once. Her support never wavers, even when this ordinary family finds itself in an extraordinarily unequal fight against a man who has wealth, influence and god-like status.

The conclusion of the story was deeply satisfying to me personally, as a woman. Because I truly feel that if you have shattered and misused someone’s deep faith and trust, as is the case with this God-man, then you need to be doubly punished.