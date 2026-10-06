Five vintage British comedies you can stream on OTT right now

John Cleese stars as the perpetually highly strung Torquay hotelier Basil Fawlty in this legendary sitcom. Created alongside Connie Booth, the chaotic narrative centres on catastrophic hotel disasters, snobbery and manic misunderstandings. John balances brilliant physical slapstick with sharp dialogue, making every misadventure a masterclass in classic British television farce.
Rowan Atkinson charts the cynical misadventures of Edmund Blackadder across centuries of British history, from medieval absurdity to the trenches of the First World War. Written with Richard Curtis, the period comedy thrives on exquisite wordplay and devious schemes. Rowan proves extraordinary alongside a superb supporting cast of comic talent.
David Jason delivers an iconic performance as Derek Del Boy Trotter alongside Nicholas Lyndhurst as his younger brother Rodney. Penned by John Sullivan, the heartfelt London sitcom follows ambitious market trading schemes that inevitably collapse. David crafts a brilliant blend of charming hustle, sibling loyalty and unforgettable British humour throughout.
Paul Eddington portrays newly appointed minister Jim Hacker navigating the corridors of Westminster government alongside Nigel Hawthorne as the manipulative Sir Humphrey Appleby. Written by Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, the satire sparkles with cynical intelligence. Paul captures genuine ministerial helplessness against the entrenched machinations of Whitehall civil servants brilliantly.
Dawn French enchants as the spirited Reverend Geraldine Granger, arriving to lead a delightfully eccentric rural Oxfordshire parish. Created by Richard Curtis, the warm-hearted comedy focuses on vibrant village gatherings, romantic misadventures and parish council disputes. Dawn brings joyous warmth to the role, delivering comforting rustic humour that never ages.