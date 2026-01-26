Ancient Lord Jagannath idol at Oxford museum shocks Internet, video goes viral

According to the display information, the figures displayed are models representing the large temple deities. According to the Museum's website, a total of over 200 hours was spent on treating these three idols through conservation. Although the statues were relatively well preserved, some of the clothing had sustained damage and required the attention of the conservation team in order to restore them.

As per the museum website, the idols were purchased near the Jagannath Puri temple in Odisha in the late 1800s. “The figures on display are models of large temple deities,” the playcard on the museum showcase reads.

Internet reacted quite strongly to the video with many pointing out that the idols were most likely robbed or taken without permission. Many social media users also pointed out the misrepresentation.

"Not collected. Robbed By William Crooke in puri," a comment read. "Sad to see our deity behind the glass with torn clothes, no bhog prasad no flower garland😞.. Britishers at least provide a proper place on show some Respect," another comment read.