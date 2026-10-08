Netflix announces Bridgerton prequel: Violet and Edmund's spin-off series confirmed

The story starts when Violet Ledger is 8 and a half years old and first encounters a 10-year-old Edmund Bridgerton while he is visiting Sussex. The novella doesn't stop at their wedding. It also briefly covers their 15 happy years of marriage and the birth of their eight children. It also touches on the heartbreaking grief following Edmund’s sudden death from a bee sting.

An official title, casting for the younger versions of Violet and Edmund and a release date have not yet been announced. (Connie Jenkins-Greig previously played a 12-year-old Violet in Queen Charlotte, but Netflix has not confirmed if she will reprise the role). This announcement comes as production on Bridgerton Season 5 continues in London, which is slated to air in 2027 and focus on Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling.