Netflix announces Bridgerton prequel: Violet and Edmund's spin-off series confirmed

Netflix has officially answered the requests of the Bridgerton fandom. Today, they announced a Bridgerton prequel spin-off series focusing on the romance between a young Violet Ledger and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.
The streaming giant officially handed out a series order for the project today, October 8, 2026. The limited series will chronicle the early life of the beloved Bridgerton matriarch and the legendary "love match that started it all." Shonda Rhimes is returning to write, executive produce and serve as co-showrunner alongside Nicholas Nardini. Tom Verica is attached to direct and executive produce.
Similar to 2023's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix is billing this project as a limited series prequel. While Queen Charlotte was a completely original creation, this new series may pull directly from Julia Quinn’s existing Bridgerton novella, Violet in Bloom. Unlike the main Bridgerton books that focus on a single social season, Violet in Bloom spans Violet’s entire life through a series of poignant, episodic chapters.
The story starts when Violet Ledger is 8 and a half years old and first encounters a 10-year-old Edmund Bridgerton while he is visiting Sussex. The novella doesn't stop at their wedding. It also briefly covers their 15 happy years of marriage and the birth of their eight children. It also touches on the heartbreaking grief following Edmund’s sudden death from a bee sting.
An official title, casting for the younger versions of Violet and Edmund and a release date have not yet been announced. (Connie Jenkins-Greig previously played a 12-year-old Violet in Queen Charlotte, but Netflix has not confirmed if she will reprise the role). This announcement comes as production on Bridgerton Season 5 continues in London, which is slated to air in 2027 and focus on Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling.
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