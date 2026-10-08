OTT releases this week: October 9 to October 15

From alien invasion spy thrillers to a summer soaked romance story, our OTT watchlist for this week has much to explore. Return to the Marvel world Vision's world in VisionQuest while exploring a high-stakes drama Animals. Across different OTT platform, this week will ensure that you cover multiple genres
When Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) and his wife Abigail’s (Kerry Washington) son is kidnapped, their public life falls into chaos. With a huge ransom demanded and their liquid wealth tied up and shrinking, the couple must make morally ambiguous choices to save their child and family. October 9. On Netflix.
CIA operative Sean (John Cena) returns to his hometown, reuniting with childhood friends Aimee (Jessica Biel), Crosby (Sam Richardson), Ted (Arturo Castro) and Charmaine (Teyonah Parris). When his undercover identity is exposed, Sean accidentally pulls them into a dangerous international conspiracy. High-speed chases and stunts follow as the group fights to survive and help Sean uncover global secrets. October 9. On Apple TV.
In the new season, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is now the newly appointed US Secretary of State, while her husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) becomes vice president to president Grace Penn (Allison Janney). Hal and Grace’s relationship triggers a dangerous shift in power, with Grace taking actions that threaten global stability; Kate must choose her next steps carefully. October 15. On Netflix.
When journalist Sandhya (Parineeti Chopra) and her cameraman Vinod (Deven Bhojani) are assigned a simple report, they uncover a high-stakes illegal sand-mining syndicate. Sandhya’s pursuit of the truth entangles her and Vinod in a perilous chain of events. Language: Hindi. October 9. On Netflix.
Maya’s (Margaret Qualley) encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) seems like a romance straight out of a book. But when tragedy changes her life, she must rediscover herself as she navigates grief, loss and learns to love again. October 14. On Prime Video.
Following WandaVision and Agatha All Along, White Vision (Paul Bettany) tries to make sense of his memories and understand humanity. Along the way, he is joined by the AI personas created by Tony Stark — JARVIS (James D'Arcy), EDITH (Emily Hampshire), FRIDAY (Orla Brady) — embedded in his mind through his programming. After Vision meets Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), who may be his reincarnated son, they go on the run, evading bounty hunters and the resurrected rogue AI Ultron (James Spader). October 14. On JioHotstar.
Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) is on the run after stealing classified files exposing decades of cruel experiments on extraterrestrial life through covert government operations. Hunted by Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), a ruthless operative from Wardex, a shadowy para-government agency, Daniel tries to reach Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), a TV meteorologist who, while on air, speaks in an alien language and reveals the proof to the world. October 12. On JioHotstar.