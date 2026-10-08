OTT releases this week: October 9 to October 15

Following WandaVision and Agatha All Along, White Vision (Paul Bettany) tries to make sense of his memories and understand humanity. Along the way, he is joined by the AI personas created by Tony Stark — JARVIS (James D'Arcy), EDITH (Emily Hampshire), FRIDAY (Orla Brady) — embedded in his mind through his programming. After Vision meets Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), who may be his reincarnated son, they go on the run, evading bounty hunters and the resurrected rogue AI Ultron (James Spader). October 14. On JioHotstar.