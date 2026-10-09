HBO confirms Crazy Rich Asians sequel series: Production set for 2027

HBO has not yet included Gemma Chan (Astrid Leong) in its cast lineup for the sequel series. While discussions and negotiations with other original cast members may still be ongoing behind the scenes, her exclusion from the official announcements has raised eyebrows — especially since Astrid's storyline drives a massive portion of the book sequels.

The main plot of the second book follows Rachel Chu discovering that her birth father is not dead, but is actually Bao Gaoliang — a top Chinese politician and pharmaceutical billionaire based in Shanghai. Rachel and Nick travel to Shanghai and step out of Singapore’s old money scene into China’s staggering new money world. Meeting her wild, spoiled half-brother, Carlton Bao and navigating friction with his elite socialite girlfriend, Colette Bing. Once Eleanor learns Rachel is the daughter of a Mainland Chinese billionaire, her attitude shifts dramatically.