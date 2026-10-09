HBO confirms Crazy Rich Asians sequel series: Production set for 2027

HBO has officially announced an 8-episode sequel series instead of the long-discussed second Crazy Rich Asians movie. Shortly after the first movie’s massive success, Warner Bros. moved to develop the sequels but the road to this continuation was notoriously messy and dragged on for eight years. By the time the studio tried to resolve creative leadership, the cast and crew had exploded in popularity.
Now, since the stars seem to be aligned for well, almost everyone who were originally part of the hit film, Constance Wu (Rachel Chu), Henry Golding (Nick Young), and Ronny Chieng (Eddie Cheng) are returning as series regulars. Michelle Yeoh will also return as Eleanor Young in a recurring role.
Original director Jon M. Chu and co-writer Adele Lim are back at the helm to develop the show and production is set to begin in 2027. The series acts as a direct continuation picking up after the events of the 2018 film, drawing material from Kevin Kwan's hit book trilogy (including China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems).
HBO has not yet included Gemma Chan (Astrid Leong) in its cast lineup for the sequel series. While discussions and negotiations with other original cast members may still be ongoing behind the scenes, her exclusion from the official announcements has raised eyebrows — especially since Astrid's storyline drives a massive portion of the book sequels.
The main plot of the second book follows Rachel Chu discovering that her birth father is not dead, but is actually Bao Gaoliang — a top Chinese politician and pharmaceutical billionaire based in Shanghai. Rachel and Nick travel to Shanghai and step out of Singapore’s old money scene into China’s staggering new money world. Meeting her wild, spoiled half-brother, Carlton Bao and navigating friction with his elite socialite girlfriend, Colette Bing. Once Eleanor learns Rachel is the daughter of a Mainland Chinese billionaire, her attitude shifts dramatically.
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