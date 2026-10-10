Avatar: The Last Airbender returns with Toph joining Aang before the final showdown

The main cast returns, including Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula and Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai. Reports also point to a long list of new faces, including Dichen Lachman as Avatar Yangchen and Dolly de Leon in a dual role.

The season ends on a grim note. The Fire Nation overruns Ba Sing Se, and Aang barely survives Azula's lightning while in the Avatar State, leaving his fate uncertain heading into the final chapter.

The series' original showrunner stepped down in April, and Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani took over as executive producers, with the former showrunner staying on in an executive producer role. The two seasons were filmed back to back to keep the story seamless.

Season 3 will be the last. Filming has wrapped, and Netflix has confirmed a 2027 release, though no exact date has been announced. Reports say the final season will take the heroes deeper into the Fire Nation, with Jon Jon Briones joining as Piandao and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

For now, Season 2 is available to stream, giving fans plenty of time to rewatch before Aang's last stand.