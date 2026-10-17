Akka Teaser: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte lead Netflix’s gangster saga

The teaser for the much-awaited Netflix gangster drama series, Akka, has been officially released. This special trailer marks the birthday celebration of Keerthy Suresh. It is set in a world where women possess the power to safeguard their own kingdom from rivals. The show takes place in the 1980s in a fictional city named Pernuru, located in South India. Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte play Bhavani and Rudra, respectively, in the drama series.

Akka teaser introduces Bhavani, Rudra and the kingdom of Pernuru

The Akka teaser sets up Pernuru as a matriarchy where generations of women have constructed, ruled, and defended the kingdom. In this place, tradition runs deep, and rivalries run even deeper. The women who rule know no masters.