Akka Teaser: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte lead Netflix’s gangster saga

The teaser for the much-awaited Netflix gangster drama series, Akka, has been officially released. This special trailer marks the birthday celebration of Keerthy Suresh. It is set in a world where women possess the power to safeguard their own kingdom from rivals. The show takes place in the 1980s in a fictional city named Pernuru, located in South India. Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte play Bhavani and Rudra, respectively, in the drama series.
The Akka teaser sets up Pernuru as a matriarchy where generations of women have constructed, ruled, and defended the kingdom. In this place, tradition runs deep, and rivalries run even deeper. The women who rule know no masters.
Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh and Rudra, played by Radhika Apte, form the core of this world that is brimming with intensity. While the introduction of Bhavani creates an impression of a force to reckon with, it seems that the entry of Rudra creates a disturbance in the prevailing hierarchy.
These visuals clearly depict women in their traditional dresses fighting hard. These also show that women are an important part of the gold trade, and they will do everything to maintain the reputation of Akka.
Celebrating the teaser release, Keerthy Suresh said, "Bhavani is one of the most unique and memorable characters I have had the opportunity to play. It was lovely working with Radhika. Our characters bring such compelling dynamics to the story and the interplay between them adds an intriguing edge to the narrative."
Another lead of the show, Radhika Apte said, "Rudra is a fascinating character, driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her. What drew me to the series was the complexity of its characters and the tensions that emerge from their differing perspectives."
Akka, written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, is also a directorial venture of Dharmaraj Shetty. Akka is produced by Aditya Chopra from Yash Raj Films in association with Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani. The show is set to stream on October 30, 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.