If you use Netflix, you can soon stream Hoichoi's content in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

The agreement also includes original series produced by Hoichoi Studios, with the two platforms set to reimagine selected Hoichoi stories through adaptations featuring new creative voices and perspectives. Further details about these projects are expected to be announced later.

Netflix and Hoichoi partnership: 14 titles included in the collection

The initial collection of Hoichoi titles arriving on Netflix will feature 14 series spanning crime thrillers, detective mysteries, folklore horror, courtroom dramas, social dramas and romance.

The titles named in the announcement include Madam Inspector, Sampurna, Lajja, Eken Sirji, Anjaan Saaye, The Curse of Parnashavari, Bloodlines, The Adventures of Daadi & Jagga, Raat Abhi Baaki Hain, Achinta: Trial By Law, Shaadi Ka Siyappa, Queens, Parineeta: A Love Story and Mahanagar.

The collection brings together titles from different genres, giving Netflix subscribers access to a range of stories originally associated with Hoichoi’s Bengali-language catalogue.

The first new Hoichoi release scheduled to arrive on Netflix under the partnership is The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi. The folklore horror series stars Jeetu Kamal, Solanki Roy and Paoli Dam and is set to premiere on November 6, 2026.

The series will debut in Bengali on Hoichoi, with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions arriving on Netflix alongside the Bengali release. Additional new titles are expected to follow in the coming months.

Beyond bringing existing and upcoming series to Netflix, the partnership will involve the development of original adaptations based on selected Hoichoi stories. These projects will be produced by Hoichoi Studios, the platform’s production arm, which expanded into theatrical filmmaking in 2023.

Hoichoi, launched in 2017 as the digital entertainment venture of SVF, offers more than 2,000 hours of content, including original series, films, short films and docu-series. The platform focuses on Bengali entertainment for audiences in India and internationally.

For Netflix, the agreement adds to its catalogue of licensed content while creating opportunities to present regional stories in additional languages. The platforms have not yet announced further details about the adaptations or their release schedules.