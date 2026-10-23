Hoichoi’s Kauriburir Mandir teaser fails to impress: 'Ruined this one too', say fans of the book

Many of the comments are less about the cast than about the adaptation. Several viewers say the visuals look low-budget and closer to a daily television soap than a streaming horror series. Several commenters say the story deserved better. “Such a good story, and they’ve ruined this one too,” one viewer wrote, suggesting the disappointment extends beyond this single title.

Others turned to sarcasm. “Hoichoi has taken it upon itself to finish off Avik Sarkar’s stories... genius,” read one comment. Another viewer wrote, “I’m thinking about Mr. Avik Sarkar. We ourselves can’t take it, I wonder what state he must be in.”

One commenter pointed viewers to an alternative: “Everyone, just listen to it once from Goppo Mir, that’s good enough, then you won’t need anything else.”

A teaser is a thin basis for judging a series, and online comment sections tend to amplify the most critical voices. The series could still win viewers over when it premieres. For now, though, the early mood among fans of the source material is plainly one of disappointment.