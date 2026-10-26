Who are Rajveer and Nandini, the Bigg Boss Bangla couple going viral for their PDA?

Sourav Ganguly was visibly angry as he warned Ranjveer and Nandini against crossing the limits of acceptable conduct on the show. He said: “I am giving a final warning to Rajveer and Nandini. It is a family show. The way you two are behaving, I and Bigg Boss have to warn you and say that you two do not deserve this show at all. You two had a relationship, had romance and bonding, but you two are crossing every limit.”

He condemned the couple for making out often and cuddling inside the house. He further stated that the program would not support any obscene behaviour. This statement put more pressure on the relationship between Rajveer and Nandini.