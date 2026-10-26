Who are Rajveer and Nandini, the Bigg Boss Bangla couple going viral for their PDA?

The relationship between Rajveer Dey and Nandini Dutta is among the most popular talking points in Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. The kisses and the PDA moments, including their making out in the house, have annoyed the host, Sourav Ganguly. In one episode of the Dada Darbar show, the former Indian cricket captain reprimanded the duo and reminded them that the show is meant for family audiences.
Rajveer Dey is a model and actor hailing from Siliguri in West Bengal. Previously, he participated in the show MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023 and came into the limelight through that program. Thereafter, he joined Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 as a wildcard entry in September 2026. His interactions with fellow housemates, particularly Nandini, soon attracted attention.
On the other hand, Nandini Dutta is an Bengali TV actress who acts on television and on OTT platforms. Some of her shows include Basanta Bilash Messbari and Ram Krishnaa, and the web series named Bodhon. Her presence in this reality show has brought her into the public eye beyond her existing audience base in television and OTT.
Rajveer and Nandini’s increasing proximity has become one of the main issues being discussed this season. Even though certain viewers reportedly like their love story, their constant show of affection has been receiving negative feedback too. The situation took a new turn when Sourav commented on their behaviour at Dadar Darbar.
Sourav Ganguly was visibly angry as he warned Ranjveer and Nandini against crossing the limits of acceptable conduct on the show. He said: “I am giving a final warning to Rajveer and Nandini. It is a family show. The way you two are behaving, I and Bigg Boss have to warn you and say that you two do not deserve this show at all. You two had a relationship, had romance and bonding, but you two are crossing every limit.”
He condemned the couple for making out often and cuddling inside the house. He further stated that the program would not support any obscene behaviour. This statement put more pressure on the relationship between Rajveer and Nandini.
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