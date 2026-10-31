Fourth Wing TV series: Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya to lead Prime Video's adaptation

Rebecca Yarros' bestselling novel Fourth Wing is being adapted into a television series by Amazon MGM Studios, with Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya cast in the lead roles. The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video and is being developed by The Haunting of Hill House showrunner Meredith Averill. Announced in May 2026, the project received an official series order, with its two central characters cast in October. While fans now know who will play Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson, the makers have yet to announce a premiere date.

Fourth Wing series: What is the story about?

The fantasy drama is based on the first book in Yarros' five-part The Empyrean series. It follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who originally plans to join the Scribe Quadrant at Basgiath War College and pursue a life surrounded by books. However, her mother, General Lilith Sorrengail, orders her to enter the Riders Quadrant instead, where candidates undergo dangerous training to become dragon riders for the kingdom of Navarre.

Violet must compete against hundreds of physically stronger candidates, many of whom see her as an easy target. The training involves deadly challenges, and students must prove themselves worthy of bonding with dragons. At Basgiath, she also encounters Xaden Riorson, a powerful and enigmatic rider whose family history is closely connected to hers. Their relationship begins with hostility but gradually develops into a romance as they face the dangers surrounding the war college and uncover secrets about their kingdom.