Michael B. Jordan opens up about the casting choices in Fourth Wing TV show

Michael said that the show would include ‘"no obvious choices." He also emphasised that there would be a respectful tone for the adaptation. He further added, “So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. I think it's going to be something that feels honest."

When asked if he had any interest in joining as an actor in the Fourth Wing TV show, Michael B. Jordan replied, "I don't know." He said that he wants to continue to explore his career in other areas of film and television through different forms of storytelling. This is something that he has had on his mind for quite some time. When speaking about adapting such a highly regarded book, the Sinners actor said, “How beloved this franchise IP is." “We are making sure that this is going to be [an] exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either. We’re diligently… We’re in the lab, we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming.”

In October 2023, six months after the novel’s release, Rebecca Yarros about the Fourth Wing TV show on social media. She said on Instagram, “I'm so humbled and thrilled to announce that FOURTH WING has been optioned and is currently in development for a TV series by Amazon MGM Studios with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society producing!!!"