Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni spotted in New York in required effort to avoid trial

Actor Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni came to a New York courthouse on Wednesday to see if her lawsuit alleging sexual harassment on the set of the 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us could be settled before a May trial.

Actor Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni go to New York in required effort to avoid trial

The talks between lawyers went on over a six-hour period before Blake and Justin left the Manhattan federal courthouse separately and went straight to their waiting cars without saying anything. Blake looked stern as she walked out while Baldoni was smiling.

Justin's attorney Bryan Freedman said in an email that the talks did not result in a settlement. Mandatory settlement talks are generally required before a civil case proceeds to trial. They are not held in public.