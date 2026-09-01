Julie Bowen shares a glimpse of a Modern Family reunion, saying ‘love my fake dad’ Ed O’Neill

Actress Julie Bowen gave a sprinkle of nostalgia as she shared a glimpse of a Modern Family reunion, celebrating her on-screen father Ed O’Neill with a sweet message.

Julie shares Modern Family reunion photo with TV dad Ed

Bowen took to Instagram, where she an elevator picture featuring her with O’Neill, Sophia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Bowen tagged O’ Neill as her “fake dad,” and joked about missing her real father at the dinner while expressing her love for her beloved TV dad. “I love my fake dad...(and my real dad, but he wasn't at dinner last night...),” she wrote as the caption.

Modern Family is an American mockumentary sitcom created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. The series follows the lives of three diverse but interrelated family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles.