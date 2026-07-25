Modern Family’s brother-sister duo Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould are real-life roommates

If you have watched sitcoms in the late 2007’s till mid-pandemic, then the Modern Family is no new name. One of the most successful sitcoms of the time, it’s often considered a fresh take on how modern family and relationships are. In fact, it often features alongside names like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and How I Met Your Mother when one is asked what their all-time favourite shows were. Long after the actually show reached its finale, there’s still more that the co-stars have to tell their fans. This time around, through a series of photographs, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould reveal that they are roommates.
Recently, photographs of Ariel and Nolan surfaced on the former’s social media account, where the two are seen having a blast at a Y2K themed party. Both Ariel and Nolan were crucial part of the Modern Family star cast where they played the middle and the youngest child and posed as siblings. However, they were quite aware of their presence as the youngest actors on set and thus bonded very well, even outside of their work. This bond grew over time and now Ariel (28) and Nolan (27) are not only best friends, but have recently become roommates. Whether this signify a romantic move has not been confirmed yet.
A series of photographs show Ariel standing in front of a Y2K themed wall with posters of all our childhood favourites are stuck. From Avril Lavigne to Rianna, from Miley Cyrus to teenage flicks all adorn the falls. And yes, one cannot take their eyes off a Robert Pattinson poster too. Ariel captions this caraousel as ‘ Y2kay’.
A long due confession
Ariel had reportedly confessed and confirmed that Nolan and she were living together as roommates earlier in May, this year. While the duo stays in Los Angeles together, Ariel also move to and fro to Nashville. As is often the case when a popular show ends, people and fans have always asked about a possible cast reunion, but to Ariel it already feels like home with her former cast member turned best friend always by her side.