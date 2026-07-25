Modern Family’s brother-sister duo Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould are real-life roommates

If you have watched sitcoms in the late 2007’s till mid-pandemic, then the Modern Family is no new name. One of the most successful sitcoms of the time, it’s often considered a fresh take on how modern family and relationships are. In fact, it often features alongside names like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and How I Met Your Mother when one is asked what their all-time favourite shows were. Long after the actually show reached its finale, there’s still more that the co-stars have to tell their fans. This time around, through a series of photographs, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould reveal that they are roommates.

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould live in Los Angeles

Recently, photographs of Ariel and Nolan surfaced on the former’s social media account, where the two are seen having a blast at a Y2K themed party. Both Ariel and Nolan were crucial part of the Modern Family star cast where they played the middle and the youngest child and posed as siblings. However, they were quite aware of their presence as the youngest actors on set and thus bonded very well, even outside of their work. This bond grew over time and now Ariel (28) and Nolan (27) are not only best friends, but have recently become roommates. Whether this signify a romantic move has not been confirmed yet.