Ryan Murphy’s Love Story finally comes to India — Here's where to stream it

Seven months after it first captivated American audiences, Ryan Murphy's dramatised retelling of one of the twentieth century's most mythologised romances has quietly made its way to Indian screens.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Love Story comes to Indian screens

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is now streaming on JioHotstar, giving Indian viewers access to all nine episodes of the FX limited series in one go — a stark contrast to the weekly rollout international audiences experienced when it first premiered.