Ryan Murphy’s Love Story finally comes to India — Here's where to stream it

Seven months after it first captivated American audiences, Ryan Murphy's dramatised retelling of one of the twentieth century's most mythologised romances has quietly made its way to Indian screens.
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is now streaming on JioHotstar, giving Indian viewers access to all nine episodes of the FX limited series in one go — a stark contrast to the weekly rollout international audiences experienced when it first premiered.
The series revisits the whirlwind courtship, secret wedding, and very public marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. — son of the assassinated president — and Carolyn Bessette, the Calvin Klein executive whose privacy-guarding instincts collided head-on with America's obsession with the Kennedy family. Their story, which captivated the country throughout the 1990s, ended in tragedy when both, along with Bessette's sister Lauren, died in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard in July 1999.
The show draws heavily from journalist Elizabeth Beller's book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and unlike many previous retellings of the Kennedy saga, it centres Bessette's interiority — who she was away from the cameras — as much as it does the romance itself.
Newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly takes on the role of JFK Jr., opposite Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. They're backed by a heavyweight supporting cast: Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, and Alessandro Nivola as designer Calvin Klein, the man who indirectly brought the couple together.
For subscribers wondering where to catch up, the answer is simple: JioHotstar, with the complete nine-episode season available to stream now. There's no need to wait for a weekly drop as US viewers had to when the show aired on FX and Hulu between February and March 2026 — Indian audiences can binge the whole season immediately.
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