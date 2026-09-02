GTA VI first look draws 31.1 million views: Becomes the most-watched title

GTA VI first Look became the most-watched Netflix series of the week with 31.1 million views. The almost 27-minute video showcasing the gameplay was released exclusively on Netflix for six hours and then made its way to other streaming services like YouTube. It beat some major Netflix releases such as a Robert De Niro thriller movie, The Whisper Man, and the Outer Banks finale.

GTA VI first look leads Netflix’s weekly charts

This exclusive GTA VI first look provided viewers with a thorough sneak peek into the upcoming crime open-world game by Rockstar Games. This has been certified by Tudum, the data analytics division of Netflix, as the top title of the week.