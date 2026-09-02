GTA VI first look draws 31.1 million views: Becomes the most-watched title

GTA VI first Look became the most-watched Netflix series of the week with 31.1 million views. The almost 27-minute video showcasing the gameplay was released exclusively on Netflix for six hours and then made its way to other streaming services like YouTube. It beat some major Netflix releases such as a Robert De Niro thriller movie, The Whisper Man, and the Outer Banks finale.
This exclusive GTA VI first look provided viewers with a thorough sneak peek into the upcoming crime open-world game by Rockstar Games. This has been certified by Tudum, the data analytics division of Netflix, as the top title of the week.
The GTA VI first look is also a significant development in relation to Netflix. This is the first time that Netflix will include the promotion of a future video game in such a manner. The video came out before the expected release date of GTA VI on November 19.
The game will be developed and published by Rockstar Games. The game will be the 8th instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise and sixteenth overall. It will take place in the made-up US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.
Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the characters involved in the plot. The couple is entangled in some serious trouble. Previously, Jason had served in the Army and later was working for the local drug runners in Leonida Keys. Lucia is jailed in Leonida Penitentiary for fighting in the name of her family in Liberty City. After the failure of a bank robbery, both get entangled in a statewide conspiracy.
The previous game, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013 and has sold more than 230 million copies. The Whisper Man, featuring Robert De Niro and Adam Scott, came in second place with more than 20 million views. It is a thriller based on the story of a serial killer. The third spot was occupied by the Spanish film Facing El Chapo.